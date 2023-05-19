The off-price Century 21 reopens the historic Manhattan flagship

The famous New York off price Century 21 reopens its doors in the historic flagship store in Manhattan. The reopening in the heart of the Big Apple comes three years after the bankruptcy petition, presented in 2020 at the height of the pandemic crisis.

The inauguration of the new store took place on Tuesday, but it had already happened anticipated a year ago and hailed as the return to the US retail scene of one of its protagonists, crushed by the Covid earthquake.

The department store, reads the New York Timeshas restarted supported by the company Legends, head of retail and hospitality operations of some of New York’s historic buildings; the family Basewho founded the brand 60 years ago and had repurchased the intellectual property for 9 million dollars during the bankruptcy procedure together with a ‘silent partner’, will continue to lead it in the States and in its international expansion.

Part of popular and cinematic imagery, from ‘Sex and the City’ to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Century 21 is a New York shopping institution, and on the occasion of the relaunch it returns with a new logo: instead of Century 21 Department Stores , the mall is now called Century 21 Nyc.

As in the past, the new store sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products at reduced prices, but it is smaller and represents a ‘simplified’ version of the previous one: it is in fact structured on only four floors, compared to the seven original location on Cortland Street in southern Manhattan, directly across from the World Trade Center.