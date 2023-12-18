The Office of the Autonomous Region Emergency Management Committee issued a notice to fully prevent low-temperature rain, snow and freezing disasters-Xinhuanet

The Office of the Autonomous Region Emergency Management Committee Issues Notice to Prevent Low-Temperature Rain, Snow, and Freezing Disasters

Amid the influence of strong cold air, the Office of the Autonomous Region Emergency Management Committee has issued a notice to prevent low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing disasters. The notice, issued on December 17, calls for the consolidation of responsibilities and the refinement of preventive measures to ensure the safety of the people during the winter season.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory has raised the cold wave blue warning to yellow, indicating the severity of the current weather conditions. Additionally, a low temperature blue warning and a freezing yellow warning have been issued, underscoring the need for proactive measures to address potential risks and ensure the well-being of the population.

The notification laid out several key requirements, including the need to improve political standing and strengthen monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems. It also emphasized the preparation of emergency rescue forces in advance and the highlighting of defense in key areas, such as transportation and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the notice called for a focus on ensuring energy supply and providing assistance to affected people. It stressed the importance of coordinating efforts across various departments to ensure the availability of essential supplies and support for those impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

In addition, the notice highlighted the importance of reporting information and being on duty, emphasizing the need for timely and effective communication in the event of a major emergency.

The overall goal of the notice is to minimize the impact of low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing disasters through comprehensive and coordinated efforts by all relevant localities and departments.

As the region continues to experience the effects of the strong cold wave, it is crucial for authorities and communities to remain vigilant and proactive in their response to potential risks and emergencies. The notice serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the population during the winter season.

