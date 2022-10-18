On the morning of October 17, Hebi City organized a video scheduling meeting to listen to and watch the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. After the meeting, the Office of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held the 26th dispatch meeting, attended by Deputy Mayor Lin Hongjia.

Lin Hongjia pointed out that the current epidemic situation is severe and complicated, and the risk of imported epidemic in Hebi City is increasing. All counties and districts must improve their political positions, increase their awareness of urgency, and make epidemic prevention and control a top priority.

Lin Hongjia emphasized that it is necessary to highlight the compulsion of epidemic prevention and control, do a good job in regional nucleic acid testing, entry (return) crane reporting, site code inspection, wearing masks, traffic checkpoint inspection, etc., and keep an eye on “foreign defense imports”. It is necessary to highlight the accuracy of epidemic prevention and control, and strictly implement prevention and control measures such as grassroots grids, daily consultations, special classes, and “on-the-ground inspections” to effectively block the risk of epidemic importation. It is necessary to highlight the integrity of epidemic prevention and control, report problems immediately, scientifically manage and control them, and deal with them quickly. It is necessary to highlight the professionalism of epidemic prevention and control, and focus on improving the professional skills and level of the flow adjustment, tracking, and verification teams to ensure accurate and efficient traceability. It is necessary to highlight the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control, firmly establish the concept of “standing on defense, daring to control, good at cooperation, and specializing in warfare”, and resolutely hold the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control.