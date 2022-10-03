On October 2, the Office of the Provincial Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Situation held a director’s office meeting to convey and study the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism and relevant work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, and listen to the province’s epidemic prevention and control situation, traffic checkpoints and service areas. Report on prevention and control inspections, comprehensive supervision, etc., analyze and judge the current situation, coordinate and solve related problems, and arrange and redeploy the epidemic prevention and control work during the National Day holiday and after. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Executive Vice Governor, and Director of the Provincial Response Office, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor and Executive Deputy Director of the Provincial Response Office, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control work and the important instructions of the important instructions for visiting Shaanxi. The general strategy of “anti-rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, fully implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, the State Council and the provincial party committee and the provincial government on doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the National Day holiday and beyond, and further maintain a fighting state and take responsibility for compaction , to further strengthen the defense line at the border, strictly prevent the import spill, further strengthen supervision and inspection, speed up the detection of leaks and make up for shortcomings, further summarize experience and lessons, improve the quality and efficiency of work, further strengthen service guarantees, do a good job of caring and care, and be more alert in thinking and measures. No matter how precise, speed up action, make more efforts to implement, and improve ability again, take strict and decisive measures to quickly surround, remove, and extinguish the epidemic, firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, and meet with practical actions The party’s twentieth victory was held.(Reporter Yang Jing)