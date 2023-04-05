news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – The Economic-Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Rome has carried out, on the orders of the Prosecutors of Rome and Tivoli, searches in the offices of Rome, Lazio and Salernitana as part of two investigations relating to the sale of football players. The seasons under the scrutiny of the investigators are 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21. In particular, the investigations by the Tivoli prosecutor’s office concerning the SS Lazio and Salernitana, which at the time had the same ownership, “are not connected with others carried out by other public prosecutors”. Proceed for “issue of invoices for non-existent transactions and fraudulent declaration through the use of invoices for non-existent transactions” as well as for “false corporate communications against some people who, as mentioned, must be considered innocent until definitively sentenced”.



