The official response to encountering a rowing assassin in West Lake, Hangzhou: cancel the qualification of the involved boatman

The official response to encountering a rowing assassin in West Lake, Hangzhou: cancel the qualification of the involved boatman

[ThecruisecompanyrespondstotheWestLakerowingassassin:Youdon’thavetogetofftheboat!】RecentlysomecitizensandtouristsbrokethenewsthatHangzhouWestLakecharges150yuanperhourforhandrowingbuttheactualboatingtimeisonlyabout30minutesFacedwithdoubtstheboatmansaid”Whoeveriswillingtorowyouforanhourwhicheveroneyouwanttogoto”Thereportercalledthecruisecompanyandthestaffsaidthatifasimilarsituationoccurstouristsdonothavetodisembarkandthereisasupervisoryphoneonboard

[The latest development: Hangzhou will carry out special rectification of West Lake hand rowing boats and 3 involved boatmen will be disqualified]In response to the illegal operation of West Lake hand rowing boats exposed by our station yesterday, the Hangzhou West Lake Waters Management Office responded today that: At 20:45 that night, the boatmen were called The boating company conducted an investigation overnight, and the three boatmen involved in the incident were disqualified from working in the waters of the West Lake. Next, carry out the special rectification of hand rowing in West Lake simultaneously, optimize the digital management procedure of “Supervision and Evaluation of West Lake hand rowing service”, ensure the openness and transparency of hand rowing operation information, and improve tourists’ right to know and satisfaction. If you encounter problems during the boat ride, you can call the Hangzhou West Lake Waters Management Office in time for supervision at 0571-87027884.

The official response to encountering a rowing assassin in West Lake, Hangzhou: disqualification of the boatman involved

