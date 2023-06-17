the official trailer of the comedy by and with Paolo Ruffini

Paolo Ruffini returns to direct and star in a sentimental comedy that also features Nicola Nocella, Daphne Scoccia, Barbara Venturato, Greg, Herbert Ballerina and the great Loretta Goggi in the cast. Here is the exclusive preview trailer of I laugh because I love you, in cinemas from 6 July.
Livornese, 44 years old, a past as an entertainer in the villages, as an MTV VJ and TV host, Paul Ruffini he has always had a great passion for cinema which he turned into a profession as soon as he could. First as an actor (the debut comes in 2005 with Christmas in Miami Of Black Relatives), and then also as a director. AND I laugh because I love yousentimental comedy that makes its debut in Italian cinemas on July 6 distributed by Medusa, in association with Pegasus and Videaof which we show below the official traileris his sixth film as a director, which comes later Brain drain, All very nice, Super Christmas Holidays, Up & Down – A normal moviethe documentary Lost Mind e Bad boy.
I laugh because I love you – that was premiered at the Riviera International Film Festival, where we interviewed Ruffini exclusively – tells the story of two boys, Amanda and Leopoldo, who had sworn eternal love since they were children but who, twenty-five years later, seem to have lost that love right on the eve of their wedding, and who must understand if there is anything to save there is, and if it is possible to save it.
In the role of the two protagonists Ruffini wanted Nicola Nocella e Barbara Venturato, carving out for himself the soil of Leopold’s best friend and adviser. But they are also in the cast Daphne Scoccia, Greg, Herbert Ballerina and two historic names in show business and entertainment in our country: Enzo Garineihere in his latest film appearance, e Loretta Goggi.
This is the official trailer for I laugh because I love you.
Below is the long synopsis and the poster of Paolo Ruffini’s film.
Leopoldo and Amanda are two elementary school children who promise each other eternal love. 25 years later those children have become adults, and are at the wedding rehearsal exactly as they promised. Leopoldo has become a world-famous pastry chef, focused on himself and focused only on his work. Amanda has given up on dreams of a career as a dancer, but she teaches
classical dance, and has remained what it has always been: a child dedicated to love. The wedding is a week away, preparations are advancing at a rapid pace, with the participation of the friends who populate the Piazza, another protagonist of the film: a microcosm of merchants and friends in which the life of the couple has passed for three decades. But a letter arrives to upset the golden balance: the presence of Amanda is urgently requested from the Paris Opera to choreograph the new show. Amanda asks her sweet Leo to accompany her, but he reacts with disappointing detachment, canceling the wedding and disregarding her promise made as a child. So Amanda makes the hardest decision of her life and finds the courage to leave alone.
Leopoldo is shocked, and realizes that he has disappointed not only the person he loves, but also the child he was. He has one week to save the marriage and recover Amanda’s love, and the only way he can do it is to keep the promises he had made to her as a child, and that he had drawn in a notebook in elementary school. So he embarks on a series of romantic adventures, fulfilling one promise a day, and with the complicity of his best friend Ciro and the inhabitants of the square tries to win back Amanda’s heart. Will she succeed? Maybe only if you’ll be able to make the child you used to be proud of the adult you’ve become…