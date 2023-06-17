the official trailer of the comedy by and with Paolo Ruffini

Paolo Ruffini returns to direct and star in a sentimental comedy that also features Nicola Nocella, Daphne Scoccia, Barbara Venturato, Greg, Herbert Ballerina and the great Loretta Goggi in the cast. Here is the exclusive preview trailer of I laugh because I love you, in cinemas from 6 July.

Livornese, 44 years old, a past as an entertainer in the villages, as an MTV VJ and TV host, Paul Ruffini he has always had a great passion for cinema which he turned into a profession as soon as he could. First as an actor (the debut comes in 2005 with Christmas in Miami Of Black Relatives), and then also as a director. AND I laugh because I love yousentimental comedy that makes its debut in Italian cinemas on July 6 distributed by Medusa, in association with Pegasus and Videaof which we show below the official traileris his sixth film as a director, which comes later Brain drain, All very nice, Super Christmas Holidays, Up & Down – A normal moviethe documentary Lost Mind e Bad boy.

I laugh because I love you – that was premiered at the Riviera International Film Festival, where we interviewed Ruffini exclusively – tells the story of two boys, Amanda and Leopoldo, who had sworn eternal love since they were children but who, twenty-five years later, seem to have lost that love right on the eve of their wedding, and who must understand if there is anything to save there is, and if it is possible to save it.

In the role of the two protagonists Ruffini wanted Nicola Nocella e Barbara Venturato, carving out for himself the soil of Leopold’s best friend and adviser. But they are also in the cast Daphne Scoccia, Greg, Herbert Ballerina and two historic names in show business and entertainment in our country: Enzo Garineihere in his latest film appearance, e Loretta Goggi.

This is the official trailer for I laugh because I love you.

Below is the long synopsis and the poster of Paolo Ruffini’s film.