Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with new Premier Li Qiang (left).

As China‘s “two sessions” come to an end, China has completed a leadership change at the government level. Xi Jinping continued to serve as the country’s president, and Li Qiang, his confidant who was promoted at last year’s “Twentieth National Congress”, unsurprisingly succeeded Li Keqiang as Premier of the State Council.

The candidates for deputy prime ministers, ministers and state councilors were also finalized at the National People’s Congress meeting on Sunday (March 12).

Let’s take a look at how Xi Jinping, who is in power, arranges personnel in important areas such as national defense, security, and foreign affairs. Who are the new and old faces in the new ruling team?

Li Qiang

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang (center) shakes hands with newly elected premier Li Qiang (right) as Xi Jinping looks on during the fourth plenary session of China‘s National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 11.

Li Qiang became the eighth Premier of the State Council of China. The 63-year-old is one of the core staff of Xi Jinping’s team. In the early 2000s, when Xi Jinping was in power in Zhejiang, Li Qiang served as its secretary-general. He later ruled Jiangsu and Shanghai.

