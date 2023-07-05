The old factory in Königswinter becomes an art hotspot – Rhineland – news

A small colorful graffiti stretches across the left side of the exterior facade of the old ZERA factory in Koenigswinter. The lettering “Hotspot KW Factory” hangs above the entrance. Looking at the colorful works of art and graffiti in the entrance area of ​​the factory, it is hard to imagine that measuring devices for electricity meters were once produced here for almost 100 years.

Artists can freely design rooms in Fabrik

For a year now, Helmut Reinelt and Franca Perschen from Kulturbüro No. 5 have been organizing the redesign of the old factory building. They were hired by the owner to create a place for artistic and cultural activities here. They make the spaces available to artists for free design.

Factory is to become even more lively

Exhibitions, concerts, music lessons and seminars, among other things, take place on a currently small part of the 3,000 square meter area and the four floors.

So far 20 artists are active here. That should change in the future, according to Helmut Reinelt: “It should really be life here in the booth.”

Helmut Reinelt and Franca Perschen are currently working on preparing a noise protection report so that part of the Cologne Philharmonic can rehearse and perform here in the future.

An almost completely gutted building

However, noise protection is not the only challenge that Helmut Reinelt and Franca Perschen were confronted with. “It’s an almost completely gutted building, with no electricity or heating. We’re now able to bring electricity in here. We also had to meet the fire protection requirements first in order to be able to hold events,” says Reinelt.