The body of the 81-year-old man who disappeared on Sunday 4 December from Cordignano was found lifeless in the Castelletto canal, in Colfosco di Susegana.

Giovanni Tonon, 81 years old, retired, had left the house around 3 pm driving his green Skoda Octavia and had never given any more news of himself. For over 24 hours, family members searched everywhere for him and also launched an appeal on social media, inviting anyone with news of the man to come forward.

On Monday, 24 hours after the disappearance, the Prefecture had also issued a notice of disappearance and search. The search activity ended today, Monday 5 December, around 6 pm, when a body emerged from the waters of the Castelletto canal. He was standing on a grid placed across the stream that leads to a hydroelectric plant. The car was not far from where it was found.

On site the firefighters for the recovery of the body and the carabinieri of Susegana.

Investigations are underway to understand how he ended up in the water, where the current is very strong. All hypotheses are open at the moment

