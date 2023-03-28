The old man who pushed down the motorcycle heir was sentenced to pay 16,000 yuan: the owner of the car bluntly said that the old man broke the law and should not be forgiven

On the afternoon of March 24, the widely watched “old man overturned the motorcycle case” was heard in the Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court. The defendant is Mr. Zhu, the son of the old man pushing the cart, who did not appear in court.

The judge pronounced in court that the defendant must compensate 16,704 yuan for motorcycle damage within the scope of inheriting his mother’s estate within 10 days after the verdict came into effect. This rights protection incident, which lasted for nearly 10 months, finally came to an end with the victory of the car owner, Mr. Chen. After the trial, Mr. Chen said: “Nearly 10 months of hard work have not been in vain. I feel that within the scope of the law, I have obtained my own justice.”

Mr. Chen said frankly that in recent months, the pressure of public opinion has been so great that he can’t breathe, and he even encountered cyber violence. Especially during the period when the old man was arrested and passed away, many netizens began to question Mr. Chen, “The old man is so old, why don’t you let her go?” …

Faced with these pressures from public opinion, Mr. Chen said that his life has been greatly affected, and he often made mistakes at work, so he could only leave his job and slowly adjust his emotions. Recently, after the trial time was confirmed, Mr. Chen’s psychological pressure finally eased, and he began to slowly seek new job opportunities.

Talking about the nearly 10-month rights protection process, Mr. Chen said: “I think what I do is meaningful. In a society ruled by law, everyone should insist on using legal means to protect their legitimate rights and interests. My experience in rights protection may help Everyone raises a little awareness of the rule of law, which can give some references to people who encounter similar situations.”