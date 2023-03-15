Home News The oldest club in Wels is looking for young reinforcements
The oldest club in Wels is looking for young reinforcements

The Hans Sachs Choir is an integral part of the cultural life of the city of Wels, it is an institution that has existed for 176 years. The great composer Anton Bruckner was an honorary member of the oldest club in Wels. This long tradition obliges us to develop further, to keep going and to get younger people excited about the traditional choir. Choir director Wolfgang Mayer and chairman Andreas Plank are currently looking for newcomers.

