The Codex Sassoon is the oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible ever found, dating to the late 9th or early 10th century.

When Sotheby’s auctions it off in May, it will set a new record for the price of a historical document or manuscript sold at auction.

According to Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts, “it is without a doubt one of the most significant and distinctive documents in human history”.

The manuscript will be sold for an astronomical price that can reach 50 million dollars. The public will have their first chance in 40 years to see the parchment version from February 22, Sotheby’s London confirmed.

In late March, the piece will go on display at the UNA-Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, before heading to auction during the house’s major May sales in New York.

highest record

The Sassoon Manuscript, by the surname of its best-known owner, David Solomon Sassoon, dates from AD 900 and represents “the most complete Hebrew Bible (…) valued between $30 and $50 million, one of the most complete manuscripts most expensive ever sold,” Richard Austin, head of ancient books and manuscripts at Sotheby’s, told AFP.

The sale will take place during the classic spring season of auctions for contemporary, modern and impressionist art paintings organized by industry giants in New York.

Regarding possible buyers, Austin considers that the list is “a bottomless pit.” It is a text “founder of civilization. Hard to find a text that has had more influence than the Bible in the history of humanity.”

The circa 9th-century book, with its 396 sheets of parchment stacked five inches thick, contains a canon of 24 smaller books, including the Old Testament, and is known to Jews as the Tanakh and, more broadly, as the hebrew bible.

Sotheby’s claims that it is older than another famous ancient Hebrew Bible, the Leningrad Codex, and more complete than the Aleppo Codex.

This ancient text links the Dead Sea Scrolls, written as early as the 3rd century B.C. C., with the Hebrew Bible, as it is known today.

It was previously owned by Sassoon (1880-1942), who amassed the world’s largest private collection of ancient Jewish manuscripts.

After the destruction of a synagogue in northeastern Syria where it was kept, the book was lost for some 600 years, until it was rediscovered in 1929, The New York Times reported. It has since passed into private hands and is now in the possession of the Swiss collector and banker Jacqui Safra.

Sotheby’s Senior Judaica Consultant Sharon Liberman Mintz told the US publication: “This symbolizes the first time the material has arrived in the form in which we can properly read and understand it.”

Since it took over a hundred animal skins to create the Codex, Mintz explained why it was so expensive. And he added that only one writer had worked on it. “A masterpiece of calligraphic art,” he said.

He further mentioned that the book’s ownership history is documented by identifying marks, including those of the final owner before the manuscript disappeared after the destruction of the synagogue in the modern Syrian city of Markada and was later acquired by Sasoon in Frankfurt.

Sotheby’s set a new record for the sale price of a historical manuscript when it brought in $43 million in November 2021 for the purchase of an early print of the US Constitution, bought by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

millennial history

The work now for sale has its own share of fateful encounters, its margins peppered with entries marking various previous owners, from its sale by a man named Khalaf ben Abraham in the early 11th century to its dedication in the 13th century. to a synagogue in a town called Makisin in northeastern Syria, later supposedly wiped out by the founder of the Timurid Empire Tamerlane in 1400.

In traditional collecting circles the value of a historical document often depends on the importance of what is written, and collectors pay more for letters or first editions that divulge the author’s juicy or revealing sentiments. This Hebrew Bible is comparatively plain, but its rarity, weight, and dictionary size may appeal to individual book collectors.

These include Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, who owns a $30.8 million copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s scientific notebook known as Codex Leicester. In 2007, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein paid $21.3 million for a copy of the 1297 Magna Carta.

The auction house describes the document as “the key link in Jewish history”, because it has allowed the oral tradition of antiquity to be brought to the Hebrew Bibles of our days, in addition to being considered as “a reference in the history of The humanity”.

Likewise, it includes in its margins numerous inscriptions, annotations and other notes made by the previous owners or by communities that used it to pray, which attests to the journey it has had throughout human history.