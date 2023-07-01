The oldest prehistoric wind instruments of the Levant

This is the first find of such instruments in the Middle East. Made about 12,000 years ago, the flutes are made from the bones of a small waterfowl and produce a sound similar to that of certain birds of prey, particularly the call of sparrowhawks and kestrels.

The choice of bones for making these instruments was deliberate – instruments made from larger bones that produce lower pitched sounds have also been found at the site. The people who settled the village of Ain Mallaha on the shore of Lake Huleh between 13,000 and 9,700 BC. but deliberately chose smaller bones to produce the high-pitched sound needed to imitate these particular birds of prey. They belonged to the Natufian culture for which birds were of great importance, as evidenced by numerous ornaments made from bird claws found at Ain Mallaha. The authors of the report, published in Scientific Reports magazine, suggest that these instruments were used for hunting, music, or even communication with the birds themselves.

This discovery is of great importance in understanding the practices and habits of a culture in transition from a nomadic to a sedentary lifestyle and from hunting to agriculture. The research was supported by the Fyssen Foundation and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is helping to advance our understanding of prehistoric human history in the Levant.

The discovery of these prehistoric musical instruments allows us to gain a fascinating insight into the life and culture of the Natufians. It shows that music and sound played an important role in human life thousands of years ago and that the Natufians had a close connection with wildlife. This discovery is further evidence of the diversity and richness of prehistoric cultures and reminds us how deeply rooted our human history is in music and creativity.