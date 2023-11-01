The Ombudsman’s Office used its humanitarian channels for the release of Luis Díaz’s father

The Ombudsman’s Office made its “humanitarian channels” available to facilitate the release of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the Colombian Liverpool soccer player Luis Díaz, kidnapped last Saturday in the department of La Guajira.

«We reiterate the call to the captors of the father of our beloved soccer player ‘Lucho’ Díaz: respect his integrity and life. We also make another call to you: contact our regional defense teams to find a route that allows for his prompt release, safe and sound,” said the ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

It should be remembered that the scorer’s mother was released hours later thanks to police pressure. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

«We already have our teams from the La Guajira, Cesar, Norte de Santander, Ocaña and Magdalena Regional Areas carrying out the necessary investigations in the territory, so that those who have Mr. Díaz in their possession establish humanitarian contact that facilitates his return home,” said Camargo, quoted in a statement from his office.

From the moment the kidnapping of the Colombian athlete’s father became known, the authorities launched a search by land and air in which at least 130 police officers and 110 soldiers took part.

The director of the National Police, General William Salamanca, said on social networks that “Laticha and Tekila, canine experts in tracking human beings, joined the search today for Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz, in the vicinity of the Serranía del Perijá”, the northernmost part of the Andes mountain range.

Regarding this case, the Police assured on Monday that they believe they have identified people who are linked to the kidnapping of the Liverpool footballer’s father.

The deputy director of the Police, General Alejandro Zapata, said: “Without saying names, because we do not have that capacity (…) we have clarity of people who have been linked to the incident. When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps (…) drag people to a point so that others can move them.

The search is concentrated in the rural area of ​​Barrancas, on the border with the town of Fonseca (La Guajira).

