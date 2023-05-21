Home » The one who rocked Morrissey. Andy Rourke from The Smiths and his bass
The one who rocked Morrissey. Andy Rourke from The Smiths and his bass

The one who rocked Morrissey. Andy Rourke from The Smiths and his bass

Fame and attention were mainly gained by his colleagues. In the British group The Smiths it mainly revolved around singer Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr. They also continued strong solo careers after the breakup of the famous band. But if the bass player would Andy Rourke didn’t play his lines, sex symbol Morrissey should have nothing to wave about.

The inconspicuous master of four strings has just left us prematurely. Let’s remember him with a song Barbarism Begins at Home. Oh, how he moved his colleagues around her. Rourke later joined the bass supergroup Freebass, with Peter Hook (Joy Division) and Gary Mounfield (Stone Roses). The essence of all their bands sounded.

