The one who rocked Morrissey. Andy Rourke from The Smiths and his bass

Fame and attention were mainly gained by his colleagues. In the British group The Smiths it mainly revolved around singer Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr. They also continued strong solo careers after the breakup of the famous band. But if the bass player would Andy Rourke didn’t play his lines, sex symbol Morrissey should have nothing to wave about.

The inconspicuous master of four strings has just left us prematurely. Let’s remember him with a song Barbarism Begins at Home. Oh, how he moved his colleagues around her. Rourke later joined the bass supergroup Freebass, with Peter Hook (Joy Division) and Gary Mounfield (Stone Roses). The essence of all their bands sounded.

Why wait for the audience to come to you when you can go to them. And that’s where it always occurs – on the street. Performative theater collective Royal Deluxe, which was created almost 35 years ago, this strategy worked. Hundreds of thousands of people have already seen their shows all over the world. If you’re not one of them, here’s a little trailer for this unusual set.

For years, their hugeness has attracted the most attention