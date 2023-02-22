The father passed away and left a set of real estate, and the only daughter handled the inheritance. In the impression of most people, this is a matter of course, is there anything wrong?

Yes, the “Road to Inheritance” is not that simple. The incident encountered by Xiao Liu from Hangzhou was “blocked halfway”, and he needed the cooperation of his cousins ​​to continue to move forward.

Why does inheritance concern cousins? Going around in a big circle, it turns out that it has something to do with the time of the family’s death.

You can take a closer look at this story, maybe one day you will encounter the same situation.

Father passed away and left a house,

If you want to inherit, you need the cooperation of cousins

Xiao Liu, a native of Hangzhou, recently went to the Xianghu Notary Office to consult and handle a housing inheritance case.

Xiao Liu inherited the house left by his deceased father, which is more complicated to say.

Xiao Liu’s father, Liu Da, died of illness in December 2016. He was widowed in his early years, and Xiao Liu was his only child.

After Liu Da was widowed, he purchased a house, which was owned by him personally.

Liu Da has a younger sister, called Liu Er for the time being, who is Xiao Liu’s aunt. Aunt Liu Er passed away in December 2022. She was widowed during her lifetime and left behind two children, son Da Li and daughter Xiao Li.

And Xiao Liu’s grandparents, that is, Liu Da and Liu Er’s parents, unfortunately died at the same time in September 2018 in a car accident-this time was just after Liu Da’s death and before Liu Er’s death.

After listening to Xiao Liu’s introduction, the notary told her that if she wanted to go through the inheritance process, she needed Xiao Liu’s cousin Da Li and cousin Xiao Li to go through the formalities together.

about inheriting those things,

These relationships need to be straightened out

Xiao Liu didn’t understand: “This is my father’s inheritance, what does it have to do with my cousins?”

The notary briefly explained the legal provisions, and combined with the actual situation of Xiao Liu’s family, he further explained to her.

Generally speaking, grandparents and maternal grandparents die before their parents. When their parents die, the only child is the sole heir of their parents’ estate.

But the situation of Xiao Liu’s family is quite special. When Xiao Liu’s father passed away, her grandparents and old couple Liu were still alive. Moreover, none of the family members has made a property will, so it can only be handled according to legal inheritance.

Character Relationship Diagram

The notary follows the timeline of the death of a loved one for analysis.

First of all, after Liu Da’s death, the real estate should be jointly inherited by his daughter Xiao Liu and his wife Liu. At that time, after Liu Da passed away, Xiao Liu did not handle the notarization of inheritance in time.

Secondly, two years after Liu Da’s death, Mr. Liu and Mrs. Liu passed away at the same time. Neither of the two elders expressed their renunciation of inheriting Liu Da’s inheritance, so the shares belonging to Mr. Liu and Mrs. Liu were transferred to their heirs, and the couple died at the same time. Do not inherit from each other.

Since the parents of the old couple have passed away long ago, the property inherited by the old couple should be inherited by their daughter Liu Er, who is Liu Da’s younger sister.

When Xiao Liu came to handle the notarization, Liu Er had passed away, and this part of the property inherited by Liu Er was transferred to Liu Er’s children, Da Li and Xiao Li.

In the end, the heirs of this part of the property should be Xiao Liu, Da Li and Xiao Li.

Before notarization, we must first untie the knot

After explaining the legal issues clearly, I thought that the notarization would go smoothly, but Xiao Liu’s family conflicts have not yet been resolved.

Because Liu Er has always been dissatisfied with his parents’ traditional idea of ​​patriarchal patriarchy, he was not very close to his parents during his lifetime, and in the next generation, there will be even less contact between cousins. In order to help Xiao Liu go through the notarization procedures smoothly, the notary took the initiative to take on the role of “old uncle”.

The notary contacted Da Li and Xiao Li. After listening to the notary’s explanation, the two were unwilling to cooperate with Xiao Liu to go through the formalities. They said that they have never had any contact with their grandfather, grandmother, or uncle’s family, and their uncle Liu Da’s inheritance has nothing to do with them, and they have no idea of ​​inheritance, but they are not willing to go to the notary office to handle it.

After repeated explanations and communication by the notary, Da Li and Xiao Li decided to go to the notary office to handle it, and Xiao Liu’s worry was relieved.

(The characters in the text are all pseudonyms)

Source: Chao News Qianjiang Evening News reporter Huang Weifen Correspondent Hang Si

Original title: The father passed away and left the real estate. The Hangzhou girl was confused: I am the only daughter, and they also have a share in the inheritance?time is key

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin