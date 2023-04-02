The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) maintains one exception: support provided to the chemical manufacturer Stepan Company. The DEA’s primary responsibility is to fight the spread of drugs in the United States. The latter can import cocaine leaves under the name of The Coca Cola Company thanks to a special permit.

According to the Daily Mail, a major international beverage company can source a “decocainized” extract from the first of these companies, which is based in the state of New Jersey. The main producers of the raw material in South America, namely Bolivia and Peru, are where it is imported from.

The British newspaper made estimates of the current annual influx of plants to the United States since the 1980s. At the time it was estimated to be about 500 tons, or about two million grams.

A manufacturer of opioids, a class of medication tied specifically to pain relievers used by dentists, is also covered by the license that Stepan Company uses to process opioid sheets.

a case of double standards?

According to the Daily Mail, this was how The Coca-Cola Company was able to import products that were “legal” and avoid being subject to restrictions in a nation that has long sought to emphasize its fight against drugs. There are discrepancies between what is declared and what is practiced by some connoisseurs of what could once have been considered a “secret”.

“The end result is an epic and damning story of hypocrisy: while the government leads the charge in criminalizing the 10 million people who chew coca, it has simultaneously conspired with a multinational giant (…) to guarantee an endless supply of coca to feed their profits”, said the American journalist Jeremy Scahill about the book “A secret history of coffee, coke and cola”, written by Ricardo Cortés.