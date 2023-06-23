The only thing that does not change is change – breaking latest news

Diego Lara Leon

In the 1940s, in a bumpy session of a large city council, the advisability or not of building wide streets to support the number of cars that the city would have in the future was discussed. An enlightened mayor indicated that in 10 years only 15 cars had increased in the fleet, and therefore it would be a waste of resources to build wide streets. Today that city has 2 million vehicles. The good news is that they ignored that citizen.

Certain shareholders of the banks 40 years ago disagreed with investing in the installation of ATMs, arguing that it would generate massive layoffs of bank officials, that it would be very difficult for customers to use, that no one would go to the ATMs, that people will always prefer to go to the bank. Today, a financial entity that does not have this service is inconceivable.

When cell phones came out, many people said, “I will never have one”, “the home phone is enough”. Today, more than 80% of the population has a cell phone; and, the landline phone at home, begins to disappear.

The most conservative accountants resisted for years to leave the famous Kardex cards and their daily books, literally filled out by hand with a sharpened pencil; nowadays nobody thinks of criticizing those who use accounting programs, nor the advantages of Excel for these tasks.

Several clients did not consider the slightest possibility for years of buying vehicles that did not have a chassis, impossible to buy a compact car!, they said. They screamed in heaven when the cars came without points or carburetor, what was that injection cars? Today there are no cars on the market with this technology and it expires.

At the beginning of the 90s, there were certain architecture professors who resisted the students of that degree to use the famous Autocad, they said that good architects are those who make freehand plans, with engineering paper and rapidograph, today they do not there is a plane that is not done in this program, or in similar programs.

Lately, a huge discussion is being generated about the use of GPT Chat. Some say that will supersede and override the judgment of professionals, teachers, administrators, and counselors. Perhaps those who say that are the same ones who did not want Autocad to be used or wide streets to be made or injection-moulded cars to be manufactured.

The next time the intention to oppose something new comes to us, let’s remember these cases and imagine a future different from today. If we want a future exactly the same as what we have now, then it will surely be a bad future, remember that “the only thing that does not change is change”.

