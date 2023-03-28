Por GINA SARACENI

Between the 1930s and 1970s, a group of women writers appeared on the Venezuelan poetic scene who made visible —in an environment governed by the patriarchal and authoritarian verb of men— other conceptions of the word, the body, desire, women , nature.

Enriqueta Arvelo Larriva, María Calcaño, Olga Luzardo, Luz Machado, Emira Rodríguez and Miyó Vestrini are just some of the authors who stirred the poetic imagination of those decades, loosening their tongues to raise the volume of the song until it became a scandal of meaning and in a way, capable of disturbing the dominant logic of understanding.

From this lineage of dissonant voices that alter the Venezuelan poetic archive through their aesthetic and political projects, I want to dwell on the figure of Luz Machado: poet, essayist, diplomat, leader of the Venezuelan Feminist Movement and active participant in the literary life of her time. She published her first poems Ronda in 1941 and, until the end of the nineties, his work was growing and feeding on sonnets, long poems, dialogues, letters, chronicles, portraits, testimonies, conferences.

Of his vast poetic and prose production that should receive more attention from critics, there are two fundamental books: the bitter tang [1950] y the house inside [1965]republished by the La Poeteca Foundation in this volume where they are found together as “twins”, as complementary organs of a poetic body that makes transfiguration and indistinction the axis of its aesthetic commitment.

Luz Machado’s poetry builds a universe where exchange, contact, mixture, involvement between materials belonging to different kingdoms —human, animal, vegetable, mineral, atmospheric, mythical, among others— constitute the main operation of her writing. In this sense, the limit that separates bodies into recognizable and distinct species is what Machado dismantles by using the poetic word as a flow that fosters the encounter between the things of the world and their transfiguration. It is a circulating energy where life manifests itself even when death is the experience that it seeks to represent. Hence Machado poses nature —storm, sea, forest, river, land— as a space of proliferating germination even when destruction is its greatest manifestation. In this sense, the same word that belongs to the world of men and to the sphere of culture disintegrates upon entering this universe of echoes, resonances, and unpredictable correspondences, where it becomes an indistinct sound that does not seek to name, but rather de-naming and removing from the logic of meaning what says: «Gardens, houses, fields and roads / run the same fate as men».

La espiga amarta is a book in which a female voice transforms as it is written. The sea is the summoned space —“a calm and tender sea giving up its chest / in that slippery passion on the sand”— and water, the element: experience of immersion, creation, 134 transformation where the surreal, the absurd, the incomprehensible they coexist with the everyday and the ordinary, giving rise to a different sensory from the one imposed by the dominant logic.

Here the poetic voice «convokes a meeting of ants, / an appointment with their storm signals / to learn to shelter myself in a leaf. / I ask the deer / if the summer made / the vines of their horns hard”, making visible an alliance and cooperation between climate and animal that fosters learning and new knowledge. The lair in Machado is “the stone house by the sea,” but it is also the entrails —of the earth, of the sea, of twilight— where poetry recognizes another order of things that opens the way for interpellation, repetition, the polysyndeton as forms of duration that seek to maintain themselves as a gerund that renews its inconclusion.

The question about the word runs through the book from beginning to end: «Its deep lightning rises from the bowels / and endures in its loving flower, intangible / behind our voice»; the word as matter of the world, which emerges from the experience of immersion and complicity with reality, because “saying them […] it is to discover ourselves alive / because if we were silent / they would break our throats with their store of honey / foam, of hope». Also the word whose value lies in its ability to touch our hearts: «But there is nothing worth saying if it doesn’t hurt: / love, word, statue, woman, tree, poem».

The bitter spike is committed to building a space for coexistence where “everything belongs to everyone”; a forest where the intensity of the elements —water, fire, air, earth— sings the promise of renewal and metamorphosis and challenges all living things.

The House Inside is a book about the female problem incarnated in the figure of an heiress to the patriarchal tradition —wife, mother, daughter— where the very belonging and apparent complicity with the family and genealogical system fissure the order of the home to open space to multiple escapes from those imposed roles. A book that brings together poems from 1946 to 1965 and where —as Machado herself says in the introduction— there appear «all the things of that intimate and specific world of the Mistress, the Owner of the house, in immediate and continuous contact with the objects that surround. Of course, also the feelings, the daily anecdote, the emotions».

Here to the material house, kingdom of the domestic, of family memory, of objects [engrapadora, álbum familiar, florero, aguja, tijera, llaves, escoba, máquina de escribir, antena de TV, entre otros]of routine and heritage, corresponds to another interior house, “inside” [«Tan ambiciosa es la vida cuando la Poesía la reclama para ella como una casa por dentro»]: the house of writing as its own room, which is made with the legacy of “the philosophy of cooking” of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz [epígrafe del libro]. A legacy that is committed to the act of cooking as a creative action, where the transformation of the material is observed as it is cooked and where the housewife is the poet who experiments and creates other flavors and mixtures. A house that is made with both hands, a house that is kneaded, a house that is written and a house that is written, a house that is inhabited against it, uninhabiting it; house-encloses-matrix-writing that contains both the past and its intestinal materials [«tengo el corazón cansado / de correr detrás de las escobas»]as the present and future as times of action, change, resistance, dissidence, renewal.

This book can also be read as a history of women [venezolana y no solo] historically associated with the kingdom of the home and its genealogy that, in order to acquire its voice – the possibility of speaking, writing, disobeying, saying no, but also loving and “making” love according to its needs and desires – has to look in the bowels of her throat for a language to clean the waste, the garbage, “the dust on things / on oneself” and invent another performance of her doing womanhood that allows her a more inclusive, plural, elastic repertoire of actions , which also incorporates other ways of making desire and poetry sound: «I understand that wanting everything already defeated. / It is the only way to forget beauty».

*small twin lamp. Light Machado. Authors of epilogue texts: Gina Saraceni, Reynaldo Cedeño Serrano, Yolanda Pantin/Ana Teresa Torres, Arturo Gutiérrez Plaza, Rafael Arráiz Lucca. The Poetry Foundation. Caracas, 2023.

Luz Machado in dialogue with Juan Liscano in 1949

—With this trip, do you think you will find a more favorable environment for creation?

—Poetic creation is a phenomenon that occurs in any geographical or spiritual circumstance, when one is a poet. Here in my country, like anywhere else, I feel like I could create poetry.

[…]

—Around you seem to pile up cabalistic signs

and strange predictions. Your name is Luz, you were born on the day of an eclipse and you come from a land where legend placed El Dorado. Tell me a little about your childhood, what you remember, about your homeland. I would like to situate you better in my sentiment.

It passed over Luz’s face like a remote, barely perceptible shadow.

—Memories of yesterday? Presences today?

“What you want is for me to draw you the map of my life.” I would have to tell you about a world whose four cardinal points to the North are the Orinoco; to the south, the Jungle; to the East, the Dream; to the West,” he paused slowly, “the Autumn that comes to me…

—To the North, the Orinoco and Esperanza. To the South, the Jungle and Soledad… go on, go on.

–We said: To the East, the Dream, the Poetry…

—Keep asking or answering, to the West…

“I wouldn’t want…

—Because?

—For Autumn.

—I would prefer that he dictate it to you.

-Maybe.

And his voice, deep, tremulous, moist with resonances outlined the words in the midst of the rising gloom:

—To the West, this question that comes to me golden on the threshold of a drunken autumn.

In “Interview on the shores of a trip”. Poetry and poetry readingsby Juan Liscano. National Academy of History. Caracas, 1985.

