The open Cabildo lacked pedagogy

The day was somewhat disorderly for the concerns of the community regarding the project of the Land Management Plan that was given as a requirement in the Council of Dosquebradas. The appointment was scheduled for yesterday at 8:00 in the morning and despite the punctuality of the attendees, the interventions began an hour later and the venue was not full, the attendees entered, left and ate.

Regarding the matter, it should be remembered that this document is gigantic and it is unlikely that organized groups or grassroots communities would read it in its entirety. There each one came to defend what belongs to each other.

“You have to divide the stage into two phases; one, the call for the event that corresponds to what the Law establishes, and the second, the participation of the people, I honestly expected more, because the community has not been able to understand that when we talk about Pot, we talk about land use, protection of the territory, definition of spaces for industry, recreation, commerce. We still believe that the Pot is the Development Plan, a basket where we can put everything”, explained the president of the Territorial Planning Council, Diego Buitrago.

intervention by intervention

The dynamics of the Cabildo was as follows: any person who had any objection to the points socialized in the different days had to register their name in the different channels that the Council opened, which gave them the right to intervene for 10 minutes, only a few diligent brought audiovisual support of the point that did not have them satisfied. First the representatives of entities such as the Chamber of Commerce or the Seine intervened and then the citizens.

Among the topics that were exposed, it was clear that the use of the land is one of the most felt needs, since many farm owners want to dehydrate their own fruits but it is not allowed, nor do they want to have to move the pigs to Santa Rosa to the sacrifice and requests that went further, such as that the health posts were not taken into account.

education representative

Sandra García González, deputy director of the Center for Technological Innovation of Sena Dosquebradas, reported on her presentation: “We are interested in the Pot as a municipality, but above all in the educational part, guaranteeing that apprentices have sports venues, we have the advantage that this Pot traces a track with which we previously lost a court, now the layout gives us the possibility of having a training track in confined spaces and medium voltage aerial networks, hopefully we can have it as a response to the Risaralda industry”.

In the variety of requests it is evident that there is not full knowledge about the Pot.

The higher education entity also came to the Cabildo with the idea of ​​making a new line on a road that involves a protective strip that serves as a lung for the municipality that wants to protect and turn it into a botanical garden, for which it already you work with Carder.

Soil classification

When Mr. Orlando Rincón from the village of La Primavera took the floor, he commented how for years they have begged Serviciudad for attention and specificity on the issue of aqueduct and sewerage and have only received refusals, but now La Primavera has been raised so that its classification can no longer be it is not rural but suburban and until he knows for this he has to comply with the public services that have been so requested. He knows that this will obviously bring them more appreciation, but they also do not know how the value of the square meter will be appraised and he asked the comptroller to be very aware of this issue.

Among the issues, several participants called attention to the fact that Dosquebradas had already run out of space to build housing and asked how they are going to build 40,000 new units, when they have not been able to relocate the 1,800 that are at risk. In addition, they questioned the possibility that Dosquebradas could become a ’15-minute city’, given that the roads and public transport lack almost everything.

That they remove it?

Among the people who registered to have the floor during the day, was the candidate for the same Corporation, Martín Álvarez: “I want to warn that the Planning Plan is not in accordance with the legal system, because Law 2294 of May of this year, which is the National Development Plan, establishes the guidelines of the national Government, made a modification of Law 388 of 1997, which says that in the elaboration of the Pot, the municipalities must take into account one of the levels of the regulations of a higher hierarchy, such as those related to conservation (ecosystems, the water cycle, climate change management and food sovereignty), as well as the Law on peasants, which in July declared them subject to special protection. Although the effort of the work of these years must be recognized, this Pot is not in agreement and I request the mayor to withdraw the project, adjust it and be the new mayor who presents it to this Corporation.

Given

Dosquebradas is the fourth city in the coffee region and occupies the 23rd position among Colombian municipalities, which speaks of the position it has gained in recent years.

Cipher

It took 3 years to prepare the new document of the Land Management Plan.

What topic did you present at the Cabildo?

Francy Rincón – UN Women with Disabilities Network

“For example, in Japan we had difficulty with the platforms for people with disabilities, we made a tremendous route in the Assembly and the governor, but we only have the number of complaints, because the accesses were bad.”

Ana Lucía Marín – leader Law Caregiver Colombia

“We require the transversal application of Technical Standard 6047, so that 24/7 caregivers have a fairer, more empathetic and timely life. We need a Pot that removes barriers”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

