On December 17, the 2022 China International Famous Wine Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Wine Expo) officially opened in Yibin, Sichuan. More than 500 domestic and foreign industry experts and well-known wine entrepreneurs attended the meeting. All parties in the industry hope to jointly promote the development of the global wine industry .

It is reported that this wine expo is also the largest wine industry expo held nationwide after the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy. At the scene, Wuliangye, Kweichow Moutai, Luzhou Laojiao and other well-known domestic wine companies and about 300 companies from Austria and other countries participated in the exhibition for visiting, tasting, negotiation and sales.

At the meeting, Song Shuyu, chairman of the China Alcohol Industry Association, believed that the concentration of the liquor industry in famous wine producing areas and brands has not changed, and with the adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, the liquor industry will usher in a new round of strategic opportunities.

The long cycle of structural prosperity will continue

In the speech at the opening ceremony, the main person in charge of Yibin City said that the China International Famous Wine Expo has been held for many years, and the scale of the event, economic benefits, and brand effects have continued to increase. Fanghua provides a broad stage, and also provides opportunities for Yibin to integrate into the new dual-cycle development pattern in a wider field and at a deeper level, and open a window for dialogue with the world.

“Facing the future, the world‘s famous wines can only go hand in hand. The common value orientation of the world‘s famous wines is undoubtedly the pursuit of harmony and beauty.” Song Shuyu said.

After the total national liquor production reached its peak in 2016, it has been on a downward trend, and the liquor industry has since entered a stage of structural adjustment characterized by “cutting capacity, reducing production, and improving quality”.

According to data from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association, the national liquor production has dropped by 47.3% from 2016 to 2021; and during the past five years, the compound annual growth rate of sales revenue of the liquor industry has remained basically the same, and the compound annual growth rate of industry profits has reached 20.88%.

From the above data, it can be seen that in the process of structural adjustment to reduce production and improve quality, low-end production capacity has been gradually compressed, and brand competition has become a new increase in the market.

Especially in the past three years, under the superposition of the epidemic situation, economic trends, and consumption trends, the liquor industry is undergoing changes and adjustments. From the perspective of the entire wine industry, the three years have had a very big impact on all walks of life.

Song Shuyu said that the entire winemaking sector has demonstrated strong resilience. The trend of steady progress in China‘s wine industry has not changed, and it still continues the long cycle of structural prosperity. The overall benefits continue to improve, with strong industrial resilience and strong development vitality.

Judging from the data, from January to October this year, the number and output of enterprises above designated size in the liquor sector have declined, but liquor sales revenue and profits have achieved double-digit growth. Song Shuyu believes that the pattern of the liquor industry concentrating on famous wine producing areas and famous wine brands has not changed. At the same time, with the current adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the expansion of domestic demand, led by consumption, the long-term wine industry will usher in a new round of strategic opportunities.

As a leading liquor company, Wuliangye also expressed a similar view.

Zeng Congqin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Wuliangye Group (Shares) Co., Ltd., said that liquor, as a traditional advantageous industry in China, has verified its ability to cross economic fluctuation cycles and jump out of the cycle of prosperity and decline with its steady growth for many years.

Zeng Congqin believes that liquor spans the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and has inherent advantages and objective needs to promote the development of industrial integration. Famous wine companies should make good use of the multiplier effect of the integration and development of the three industries, transform the direction of high-end, healthy, and green food industry into the endogenous power of modern agricultural industrialization, clustering, and ecologicalization, and feed back with food manufacturing Agricultural development, and the foundation of the industry with high-quality planting. At present, Wuliangye has established a full life cycle quality management system of “from a seed to a drop of fine wine”, and has upgraded and built a special grain base of 1 million mu for wine making.

Create the world‘s main production area of ​​high-quality Luzhou-flavor liquor

Yibin, where the wine expo is held, has a history of more than 4,000 years of wine making, and is known as “the capital of the Yangtze River, the capital of wine in China, and the capital of bamboo in China“.

Yibin is the birthplace of Duoliang Luzhou-flavor liquor. It has the most beautiful ecological brewing environment foundation in the world. It is recognized by UNESCO and FAO as “the most suitable ecological region for brewing high-quality pure distilled liquor on the same latitude of the earth”.

In recent years, the liquor industry, as a traditional advantageous industry and a core pillar industry in Yibin, has shown a good trend of steady development. ,

In 2021, the total output of liquor in Yibin City will be 703,000 kiloliters, accounting for 19.3% of the province and 9.8% of the country; its operating income will be 163.48 billion yuan, accounting for 50.34% of the province and 27.1% of the country.

At present, Yibin is focusing on the most advantageous liquor industry and the most dynamic liquor enterprises, giving full play to the “top ten spirits producing areas in the world“, “the capital of Chinese liquor” and the main producing area of ​​Chinese strong-flavor liquor. There are other natural ecological advantages.

Yibin City hopes to focus on strengthening the core, make up for shortcomings, and increase value, and implement the five major strategies of “development of production areas, industrial clusters, integration of tertiary industries, innovation-driven, green and low-carbon”, and build the best and most beautiful wine-making ecology of the “zero kilometer” of the Yangtze River To create a world-class high-quality Luzhou-flavor liquor main production area, accelerate the establishment of a world-class high-quality liquor industry cluster, and promote the high-quality development of Yibin liquor industry.

A reporter from Securities Times·e Company learned that in 2022, Yibin City expects that the annual operating income of liquor companies will exceed 180 billion yuan. Strive to double the operating income and total profit of Yibin liquor industry by 2026.

The data shows that in the 10 years from 2012 to 2022, a total of 6.22 million companies that include alcohol in their business scope have been newly registered, with an average of 620,000 newly registered companies each year, and nearly 90,000 new alcohol production companies. , the speed is astonishing. In the first 10 months of 2022, there will be more than 1.1 million newly registered companies with alcohol business scope, which is the highest in history.

A person in charge of a local participating wine company in Yibin said that the wine expo “invites in” so many domestic and foreign high-quality wine companies, which provides a platform for exchanges and mutual learning for the development of wine companies.

Next, Yibin will strengthen communication with the companies that come in to strive for win-win cooperation. At the same time, Yibin liquor companies will also take the initiative to “go out” through this channel, exchange and learn with counterparts in the world, and work together to develop refined and fine famous liquor products, so as to make the liquor industry bigger and stronger.