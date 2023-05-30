The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference will bring audiences a sense of the “future of science fiction” with various contents-Chinanews.com Video

The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference will bring audiences a sense of the “future of science fiction” with various contents

On the evening of May 29th, the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference opened at Beijing Shijingshan Shougang Park. With the help of vertical screens and flexible giant screens, and 3D holographic projection technology, the opening ceremony turned the iconic No. 1 Blast Furnace South Square of Shougang Park into a “parallel world entrance”.

A series of research results such as “2023 China Science Fiction Industry Report” and “Guidelines for Youth Science Fiction Education” were released at the opening ceremony, and the promotional videos of science fiction films “Fly to Kepler 22B”, “Nezha” and “Legend of the Panda-Black Hole Kiss” and excellent sci-fi short videos were also played live. The China Science Fiction Conference will continue until June 4, during which a total of 40 activities will be held in four areas including thematic forums, science fiction exhibitions, science fiction activities, and science fiction carnivals. (Xie Longfei and Dong Zeyu)

