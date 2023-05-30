Home » The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference will bring audiences a sense of the “future of science fiction” with various contents-Chinanews.com Video
News

The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference will bring audiences a sense of the “future of science fiction” with various contents-Chinanews.com Video

by admin

The opening of the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference will bring audiences a sense of the “future of science fiction” with various contents

Release time: 15:52, May 30, 2023 Source: China News Network

On the evening of May 29th, the 2023 China Science Fiction Conference opened at Beijing Shijingshan Shougang Park. With the help of vertical screens and flexible giant screens, and 3D holographic projection technology, the opening ceremony turned the iconic No. 1 Blast Furnace South Square of Shougang Park into a “parallel world entrance”.

A series of research results such as “2023 China Science Fiction Industry Report” and “Guidelines for Youth Science Fiction Education” were released at the opening ceremony, and the promotional videos of science fiction films “Fly to Kepler 22B”, “Nezha” and “Legend of the Panda-Black Hole Kiss” and excellent sci-fi short videos were also played live. The China Science Fiction Conference will continue until June 4, during which a total of 40 activities will be held in four areas including thematic forums, science fiction exhibitions, science fiction activities, and science fiction carnivals. (Xie Longfei and Dong Zeyu)

Responsible editor:[Luo Pan]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 32,573 cases (+ 12.7% from last week) and 119 victims

You may also like

Several injured in shooting in South Florida

Advances of Ruta del Sol 3 in Chiriguaná...

The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has...

Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in Hocus Pocus

No session was installed that would deal with...

Cali will have an inclusion gateway

Piantedosi, ‘contrast to the mafias also with a...

Intervention in community repositories of social memory –...

Zero tax for public shows during National Games

The Dark Knowledge – Turin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy