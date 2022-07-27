“Islands tax-free” has become a hot consumer word again. Purchase of some imported exhibits can be tax-free[The 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair opens]

The 2nd China International Consumer Goods Fair with the theme of “Sharing Open Opportunities and Creating a Better Life” was officially launched in Haikou, Hainan yesterday. At the same time, the second round of issuance of consumer coupons in Hainan Province was officially launched. A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily noticed that the 100 million yuan invested by Hainan Province this time includes about 60% of outlying island tax-free consumption coupons, which undoubtedly adds to the popularity of the “tax-free economy”, and “outlying island tax-free” has once again become a hot word for consumption. It is understood that according to relevant policies, exhibitors can be exempted from import tariffs, import value-added tax and consumption tax when they sell imported exhibits within the specified quantity and amount during the exhibition period. The policy covers eight categories of consumer goods such as furniture and clothing. This means that some imported exhibits purchased by consumers at the Consumer Expo can enjoy tax-free policies. In addition to the benefits for consumers, manufacturers regard the consumer expo platform as an important carrier for Chinese goods and services to go overseas, especially for the Chinese national tide to “go global”.

On the eve of the opening of the Consumer Expo, the first Hainan International Outlying Islands Duty Free Shopping Festival has been opened in advance, and major duty-free shops in Hainan have successively launched a series of promotional activities. Data show that from June 25 to July 16 in Hainan Province, the amount of duty-free shopping on outlying islands reached 2.66 billion yuan. Among them, the sales of duty-free goods in the four outlying island duty-free shops in Sanya reached 2.05 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%. Industry insiders said that with the gradual recovery of passenger flow, Hainan’s passenger flow is accelerating, especially offline duty-free sales continue to recover.

During this year’s Consumer Expo, “Duty Free Sectors” including CDFG, Zhuhai Duty Free Group, Shenzhen Duty Free Group, Wangfujing Group, etc. appeared one after another, bringing many international big-name products online. According to a reporter from Beiqing Daily, in the face of the many fine products on the exhibition, visitors are not only feast for the eyes, but also enjoy the benefits brought by tax exemption. Regarding the import of consumer goods, various domestic departments have cooperated to issue relevant preferential tax policies. For example, exhibitors can be exempted from import tariffs, import value-added tax and consumption tax for imported exhibits sold within the specified quantity and amount during the Expo, which means that some imported exhibits purchased by consumers at the Expo can enjoy Tax free policy.

It is worth mentioning that the State Administration for Market Regulation entrusted Hainan Province to exercise the right of temporary registration and approval of imported infant formula milk powder, some formula foods for special medical purposes and health food displayed during the exhibition. The import of special food at the exhibition is managed according to personal items, and consumers participating in the Consumer Expo can place orders through the cross-border e-commerce platform on the spot, which also makes many foreign milk powder brands launch the latest “overseas version” milk powder. Wyeth Nutrients brought several of its brands to the Consumer Expo, including the Qifu series that fully simulates breast milk, the Platinum series that focuses on baby brain development, and the low intake of essential nutrients for Chinese pregnant and lying-in women. In the Martner series, many of the products are “overseas version” star products that needed to be purchased from overseas before. The relevant person in charge of Wyeth Nutrition said, “In China, for China“, Wyeth, as a foreign brand, will take advantage of the global R&D resources, continue to increase investment in innovation and R&D, and continue to bring international cutting-edge nutritional solutions to Chinese consumers. By.

focus on

Beijing’s “time-honored brand” goes abroad

At this year’s Consumer Expo, the Beijing exhibition area, with the theme of “Enjoying Beijing, Enjoying Life”, brought together Beijing’s “famous, excellent, special and new” consumer products, showing the cultural landscape of the capital and highlighting the importance of Beijing’s consumer business cards. unique charm. Beijing’s “China Time-honored Brands” once again collectively appeared in the Beijing exhibition area of ​​the Consumer Expo this year. This is the second year that Caibai has participated in the Consumer Expo. This time, more than 100 pieces of jewelry were exhibited. This year, Caibai launched the second season of “Oriental Garden Series” and “Planet Dreamer Series”. Among them, the Planet Dreamer series subtly integrates the hot aerospace elements into the jewelry design, paying tribute to aerospace heroes in a unique form of expression and enhancing national pride. For example, the D planet transfer beads, which skillfully create our blue planet Earth with blue enamel. The dream astronaut pendant uses a cartoon astronaut as a pendant and hangs below the necklace to show a flying posture. A visitor said, “These cultural and creative products of the national tide make the culture have a concrete carrier and make the culture ‘live’!”

Another time-honored brand, Beijing Daoxiangcun, brought many creative cakes with Beijing elements: the shapes of Beijing cultural symbols such as lion gate piers, dragon head knockers, and Wenwan walnuts were integrated into pieces of lifelike national tide cakes. Cakes such as tiger tiger cute beast and panda cute beast are made with the most advanced 3D inkjet technology.

According to the relevant person in charge of Caibai, while building excellent national brands in the future, these time-honored brands will also use the platform role of the bridge and window of the Consumer Expo to lay the foundation for the “going out” of the characteristic national trendy culture in the next step, allowing time-honored brands head to the World.

This group of articles / reporter Zhang Qin co-ordinator / Chi Haibo