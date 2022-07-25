Xinhua News Agency, Haikou, July 25th: The opening of the second consumer expo plays a new movement of openness and cooperation

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Cunfu and Wu Maohui

The brand displays charming eyes and dresses up to entertain guests. On the 25th, at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, domestic and foreign guests gathered together, where the 2022 China International Consumer Goods Fair kicked off. Attract more brands to participate in the exhibition, expand new space for openness and cooperation, and lead green consumption and low-carbon development… Through the opening ceremony, this year’s Consumer Expo will play a new chapter in openness and cooperation.

Attract more brands to provide better platforms

The second Consumer Expo has a total exhibition area of ​​100,000 square meters, attracting more than 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions, and more than 600 global new products will debut during the exhibition.

Compared with the first Consumer Expo, many countries and regions have expanded the exhibition area and brought in more business partners. For example, the exhibition area of ​​the Macao Pavilion has increased from 54 square meters in the first session to 400 square meters. Macao not only brings its local brands to participate in the exhibition, but also makes full use of its cultural and economic “link” to bring brands from many Portuguese-speaking countries to participate in the exhibition.

Behind the participation of more brands is China‘s expanding consumer market opportunities. Wang Shouwen, an international trade negotiator and vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said at the opening ceremony that despite the impact of the epidemic, China has firmly implemented the strategy of expanding domestic demand, and a successful consumer expo will provide an important boost for the continued recovery of consumption.

Driven by the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, the construction of Hainan’s international tourism and consumption center has achieved initial results, and consumption has become an important engine to promote Hainan’s economic development. The main person in charge of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee said in the video speech that the Consumer Expo is a prominent highlight of the construction of Hainan’s international tourism and consumption center. Hainan actively promotes the transformation of exhibits into commodities, and the transformation of exhibitors into investors, making it a place for domestic enterprises to go global and foreign enterprises to develop. An important platform for the hyperscale Chinese market.

Adhere to openness and inclusiveness to jointly promote development

To jointly build an open and inclusive world economy, we must stick to “holding hands” rather than “letting go”, and insisting on “demolition walls” rather than “building walls”. Inside and outside the venue, online and offline, the Consumer Expo platform provides important cooperation space for Chinese and foreign companies.

In this context, this year’s Consumer Expo will strengthen international exhibitions and attract high-quality consumer products from all over the world to participate in the exhibition, providing more market opportunities for enterprises from all countries. It is worth mentioning that the member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) participated enthusiastically, and the total exhibition area of ​​Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries increased by nearly 20% compared with the first session.

As the guest country of honor at this year’s Consumer Expo, more than 200 brands from France participated in the exhibition, which fully reflects the close trade exchanges between China and France and the cooperation between the two sides in agricultural products, health, fashion, electronics and other fields. In addition to exhibiting French brands in major pavilions, the French side also launched the French National Pavilion to bring visitors an immersive French urban travel experience.

Focus on green development to create a better future

“Diving Ape”, “Space Ape”, “Planting Ape”… The exhibition mascot badges designed with the critically endangered species Hainan gibbon as the prototype have attracted everyone to collect them. The concept of holding a green conference at the Consumer Expo is very popular, and people have high hopes for the Expo to lead green consumption and advocate green development.

The reporter noticed that the Consumer Expo has specially issued guidelines for green exhibitions, and fully implements the green and low-carbon concept in terms of operation, construction, transportation, and catering, strives to create a benchmark for environmental protection and energy-saving exhibitions, and highlights the fulfillment of social responsibilities.

In terms of forum agenda setting, as a highlight of this Consumer Expo, the 2nd Sustainable Consumption Summit Forum will take “sustainable consumption to drive a low-carbon future” as its theme. And share the sustainable consumption and production practices of leading companies.

In addition, this year’s Consumer Expo will organize a series of public welfare activities in conjunction with relevant international institutions and brands to protect tropical rain forests, mangroves, Hainan gibbons, etc., and advocate more brand enterprises to join the common action of protecting the earth’s environment and lead more Consumers raise their awareness of green public welfare and environmental protection, and jointly create a bright future for the harmonious development of man and nature.

