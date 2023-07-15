Home » The opening of the Carthage International Festival with the performance of “Mahafel” by the artist Al-Fadil Al-Jaziri
The opening of the Carthage International Festival with the performance of “Mahafel” by the artist Al-Fadil Al-Jaziri

The Carthage International Festival kicked off in its fifty-seventh session, on Friday evening, with a lyric and dance show titled “Mahfel” by the Tunisian artist Mohamed El-Fadil Al-Jaziri, with the participation of about 120 male and female artists.

The show is a joint production between the Arts Center Djerba and the Opera Theater in the City of Culture. Among the most prominent participants in it are Nour Shaybah, Zahra Al-Agnaf, Amna Al-Jaziri, Yahya Al-Jaziri, Nidal Al-Yahawi, Muhammad Al-Ayidi and Muhammad Ali Shabeel.

Al-Fadil Al-Jaziri said, a day before the opening, that the performance of “Mehfil” reconstructs the rituals of Bedouin weddings in different regions of Tunisia, while valuing this intangible heritage with a contemporary vision and mixing between traditional and modern instruments.

The festival program, which extends until August 19, includes concerts for a group of stars, such as the Lebanese Ragheb Alama, the Algerian Souad Massi, the Syrian Nassif Zeytoun, the Tunisian Saber Al-Rubai and the Egyptian Mohamed Hamaki.

The program also includes a joint evening by the Turkish band “Taksim Trio” and the Palestinian group “Tri Joubran” and an African evening performed by the Nigerian singer Yami Allied and the singer Tekken Jah Fakoli from the Ivory Coast.

The summer season in Tunisia is marked by a series of art festivals performed by local and foreign artists, including the Hammamet International Festival, which started earlier this month, the Sfax International Festival, the Sousse International Festival and the Nabeul International Festival.

