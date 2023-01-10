The First Session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC Opens

Wang Xiaohui made a speech, Huang Qiang waited until the meeting to congratulate Tian Xiangli for his work report

On the morning of January 10, the first meeting of the 13th Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference opened in Chengdu.

Tian Xiangli, Zhong Mian, Du Heping, Yao Sidan, Lin Shucheng, Ouyang Zehua, Liu Chengming, Yang Dan, Xie Shanghua, Liu Xuguang, Xu Weilin, and Li Jianqin were in the front row of the rostrum take a seat.

Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, and Huang Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Sichuan Province, attended the meeting to congratulate and took their seats on the rostrum. Ke Zunping, chairman of the 12th provincial CPPCC, took a seat on the rostrum.

The first meeting of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference should have 873 members present, and 844 people actually attended, meeting the required number of people. The opening meeting was hosted by Zhong Mian. At 10 a.m., Zhong Mian announced the opening of the first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC. All stand and sing the national anthem.

Tian Xiangli made a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the 12th Provincial CPPCC. The report pointed out that in the past five years, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC have pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for the work of the CPPCC in the new era. The Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China has strengthened its leadership over the work of the CPPCC in the province, implemented the spirit of the Central Committee of the CPPCC, issued a series of documents, and took the lead in formulating annual consultation plans, providing a fundamental guarantee for the CPPCC to perform its duties and responsibilities. The Twelfth Provincial CPPCC and its Standing Committee adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Communist Party of China and previous plenary sessions, and fully implement the spirit of the work conferences of the Central Committee and the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Carrying forward democracy and enhancing solidarity are interlinked, advising on government affairs and building consensus are two-way efforts, showing new actions and opening up new situations in the overall situation of the service center, and making positive contributions to promoting the governance of Shu and Xingchuan in the new era to a new level.

The report pointed out that in the past five years, the 12th Provincial CPPCC has firmly supported the “two establishments” and resolutely achieved the “two maintenances”. The cause of the CPPCC in our province has always been advancing in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Always insist on discussing and advising on the overall situation of the center, promote the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, promote the high-quality economic development and the construction of a beautiful Sichuan, actively contribute to the development of Shu and Xingchuan, and promote high-quality development with high-quality performance . Always adhere to the CPPCC for the people, work together to win the battle against poverty and comprehensively promote rural revitalization, work together to solve the urgent problems of the masses, work together to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, work together to promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and promote the accelerated development of people’s livelihood and social undertakings. Always practice the new requirements of people’s democracy throughout the whole process, improve and improve the CPPCC consultation system and mechanism, give full play to the characteristic advantages of consultation-style supervision, give play to the organizational function of the United Front, and innovate and promote “negotiations when there is something to do”, so that the CPPCC consultation democracy is institutionalized, standardized, and proceduralized keep improving. Always adhere to comprehensive and strict governance of the party, take political construction as the guide, lay a solid foundation at the grassroots level, focus on strengthening the “two teams”, and use the party building of the CPPCC to guide the continuous strengthening of the CPPCC’s own construction.

The report proposes that to do a good job in the work of the CPPCC in the next five years, we must hold high the great banner of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, under the strong leadership of the provincial party committee, unswervingly use the party’s innovative theory to guide the work of the CPPCC, and unswervingly use the new era In the new journey, the party’s mission and tasks lead the work of the CPPCC, unswervingly use the whole process of people’s democracy to deepen the work of the CPPCC, adhere to the overall work idea of ​​”resolutely safeguard the core, devote all efforts to serve the center, stick to the original heart of the people, and broadly gather people’s hearts”, and actively practice the whole Through the process of people’s democracy, solidly do a good job in ideological guidance, power gathering, political discussion and advice, and service for the overall situation, and continuously improve the contribution rate of the CPPCC service center for the overall situation, so as to promote the governance of Sichuan and Sichuan in the new era to a new level and work hard on the new journey Write a new chapter in Sichuan’s development and work together.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the 12th Provincial CPPCC, Ouyang Zehua reported to the General Assembly the working situation of the proposals of the 12th Provincial CPPCC. During the 12th Provincial CPPCC, a total of 6,428 proposals were put forward by the members, various parties and people’s organizations participating in the CPPCC, and various special committees of the CPPCC, and 5,465 cases were reviewed and filed. At present, all proposals for filing have been processed and answered.

Wang Xiaohui made a speech at the meeting. On behalf of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, he extended warm congratulations to the convening of the meeting, extended sincere greetings to all members of the CPPCC and participating comrades, and reviewed the progress of various undertakings in the past five years, especially in 2022. New major progress made in overcoming difficulties. He pointed out that looking back at the past, the struggle was full of hardships and the achievements were hard-won. This is the result of the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, the result of the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the result of the united struggle and tenacious struggle of the whole province, and the result of the provincial CPPCC organizations at all levels , the painstaking efforts and hard work of the CPPCC members. Over the past five years, organizations at all levels of the CPPCC in the province have been firmly guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, firmly grasped the two major themes of unity and democracy, conscientiously performed the functions of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs. Made an important contribution to a new level.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, sounding the clarion call of the times for a new journey. The Second Plenary Session of the Twelfth Provincial Party Committee thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, made a systematic plan for Sichuan’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization, and made a strategic deployment of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”, depicting a new The new journey of the times is a beautiful picture of Sichuan’s modernization. The grand goal is calling ahead, and the magnificent journey is at the foot. The entire province and all aspects must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of Sichuan, fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the 12th Provincial Party Committee, and accurately grasp the general traction, general grasp, The overall layout of Sichuan’s modernization is based on the general idea, and we will work hard and move forward bravely, striving to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that to strive to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization, we must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, firmly grasp the correct political direction, and ensure that Sichuan’s various undertakings always move forward firmly in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Striving to write a good chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Sichuan, we must unswervingly promote high-quality development, vigorously promote the implementation of the strategic deployment of “simultaneity of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts” to ensure that all major deployments and key tasks are implemented , The terminal is effective, step by step to turn the grand blueprint into a beautiful reality. Striving to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization, we must conscientiously practice the people-centered development idea, better protect and improve people’s livelihood in the process of development, promote common prosperity and achieve more substantive progress, and let the people live a happier and better life life. To strive to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization, we must coordinate development and security, coordinate the prevention and resolution of major risks in various fields, build a higher level of safe Sichuan, and guarantee the new development pattern with a new security pattern. Striving to write the Sichuan chapter of Chinese-style modernization, we must carry forward the spirit of struggle, persist in united struggle, do not take refuge in things, overcome difficulties, overcome all difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and create a new situation in career development with an attitude of struggle and forge ahead.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that striving to write a good chapter of Sichuan’s Chinese-style modernization is a systematic project and a common political responsibility of the whole province. The CPPCC should do something and have a lot to do. It is hoped that the provincial CPPCC organizations at all levels will fully implement the major policies of the Party Central Committee and the decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee, adhere to the organic combination of the party’s leadership, the united front, and consultation and democracy, insist on promoting democracy and enhancing unity and interpenetration, advising on governance, and building consensus. , focusing on improving the level of in-depth consultation and interaction, full expression of opinions, and extensive consensus building, so as to better pool wisdom and strength for promoting Sichuan’s modernization. I hope that all members will abide by the Constitution, laws and the CPPCC Charter, conscientiously perform their duties, understand the CPPCC, negotiate well, be good at discussing politics, observe discipline, follow rules, and respect conduct, and strive to demonstrate the new responsibilities and new deeds of CPPCC members in the new era and new journey. . Party committees at all levels in the province should put the work of the CPPCC on an important agenda and incorporate it into the overall work of the party committees, and strive to provide better guarantees and create better conditions for the work of the CPPCC. The party groups of the CPPCC at all levels should earnestly shoulder the political responsibilities of governing the party, adhere to the party’s political construction as the guide, comprehensively strengthen the various constructions of the CPPCC party, and ensure that the major political policies of the Party Central Committee and the decision-making arrangements of the provincial party committee are fully implemented in the work of the CPPCC All aspects of the process.

Also invited to attend the opening meeting and sit on the rostrum: the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Court, the Provincial Procuratorate and the leaders of the troops stationed in Sichuan; Members, some old provincial leaders, no longer serve as vice chairman and secretary-general of the 12th Provincial CPPCC member of the 13th Provincial CPPCC.

Comrades in charge of relevant departments (units) directly under the provincial government and relevant units of the provincial united front system, cadres at the departmental level of the provincial CPPCC who are not members of the 13th provincial CPPCC, ministers of the United Front Work of the city (state) committee, and chairmen of the county (city, district) CPPCC, Taiwan Representatives of compatriots and overseas Chinese attended the meeting. Officials from the consulates of 10 countries in Chengdu and the heads of the Economic and Trade Office of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in Chengdu were invited to attend the opening meeting.

