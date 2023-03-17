Everything is ready for the ball to roll again next Saturday in the dispute of the 2023 Tigo Sports Cup Opening Tournament of the National Football League (LNF), which again will have the participation of 14 teams and where Santa Ana Municipal will seek to revalidate your title.

The launch of the second edition of the tournament was carried out this morning by the honorary president of the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES), Yamil Bukele, who was accompanied by mayors and representatives of the 14 departmental heads of the country.

“FC Ahuachapán, Alacranes FC, AD Cuscatleco, La Paz FC, CD Sonsonate, CD Atlético La Unión, San Vicente FC, Cabañas FC, Morazán FC, CD Usulután, San Miguel FC, San Salvador FC and Santa Tecla ITD FC are the others. 13 teams that will fight for the title”, explained the ad honorem president of INDES.

“I remain convinced that the National Soccer League is necessary to open doors for the youth of El Salvador, so that they show their true sporting potential, but above all, to generate opportunities for local development through sport,” emphasized Bukele.

The official stressed that the LNF has to be seen as an opportunity for young people and not as a competition for professional leagues. “This is a window for youth to show their talent. Our goal continues to be that the National Soccer League becomes the hotbed for national teams and teams,” Bukele stressed.

The president of INDES recalled that eight players who served in the initial edition of the LNF later signed with professional Salvadoran soccer teams. In addition, four more elements are in Portugal, in a high performance center, thanks to the visits carried out in conjunction with BSports.

As detailed by the INDES owner, the teams participating in the LNF Opening 2023 will be made up of 25 players, 20 of them with a maximum age of 21 and a minimum of 15, born in the department of the team where they play; three over 21 years of age who may have been born in any other department and two foreigners with no age limit.

Likewise, the official explained that each team will receive $20,000, uniforms for players and coaching staff, a set of Joma balls, a hydration fee, and the respective payment for arbitration.

Like the first edition, the tournament will be broadcast on the screens of Tigo Sports and Channel 10, plus continuous monitoring on all INDES social networks.

The activity was attended by Edgar Grande, CEO of Tigo Sports, who congratulated INDES for the “great” job that all the mayors are doing.

“We reiterate our sponsorship of the National Football League, it is an honor to support national talent, these emerging athletes,” added Grande.

For his part, the mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, said that little by little the people of Santa Ana began to believe in the National League project because they saw that young people are taking soccer forward.

Meanwhile, Mario Durán, mayor of San Salvador, recognized the importance of the National Soccer League and highlighted that, of eight players in the first category, two are from San Salvador FC.

For his part, the mayor of Sensuntepeque, José Santos Alfaro, mentioned that Cabañas FC has been preparing for the tournament for two months. “The fans are thirsty for soccer and we have the third best fans in national soccer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Henry Flores, mayor of Santa Tecla, reported that there was an important change in the tournament because “we called ourselves La Libertad and now Santa Tecla.”

The tournament, in addition to Tigo Sports, will be sponsored by Channel 10, Pilsener, Powerade, CEL, Lottery, Surf City, Torogoz, Diario El Salvador, El Salvador Travel, YSKL, Punto 105, 96.9, La Tribu, Cadena Cuscatlán, YXY, Joma and Sportline.

The official opening of the tournament will take place at the Óscar Quiteño stadium, where the pumas will welcome the Usulután ocelots. That day will be completed with games at the Alonso Alegría stadium, where Cuscatlán will be visited by San Miguel.

The first day is completed with five games on Sunday 19.

day 1

Saturday March 18

Local time vs. Visitor Stadium

2:30 pm AD Cuscatleco – San Miguel Alonso Alegría

5:30 pm Santa Ana Municipal FC – CD Usulutan Oscar Quiteño

Sunday March 19

10:00 am La Paz FC – Santa Key ITD FC Antonio Toledo Valley

10:00 am FC Ahuachapan – CD Athletic The Union Simeon Magaña

2:30 pm Morazán FC – San Salvador FC Roadrunner

2:30 pm St. Vincent FC – Scorpions FC Jiboa

5:00 pm Sonsonate CD – Cabins FC Simeon Magaña