the operation extended in the second zone – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

In a statement released on May 25, CENI President Dago Yabre announced additional days for the census in the second zone.

“In order to allow citizens to obtain their voter card, the electoral census set from May 20 to May 27, 2023 in the second zone, is extended until May 29, 2023 inclusive”, informs the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The information is brought to the attention of the population of the census and voting centers (CRV).

Thus, the opening and closing hours of the CRVs are maintained from 07:00 to 16:00.

For this, the President of the CENI invites major Togolese citizens, fulfilling the other conditions set by the electoral code, to perform this civic and civic act.

Moreover, the President of the CENI counts on the patriotism, the commitment and the mobilization of all, for the success of this electoral census.

Atha Assan

