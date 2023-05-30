Home » The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has offline pop-up advertisements|Bus|Beijing|Operators_Sina Technology_Sina.com
News

The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has offline pop-up advertisements|Bus|Beijing|Operators_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin
The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has offline pop-up advertisements|Bus|Beijing|Operators_Sina Technology_Sina.com


IT House News on May 30th, the official Weibo of Beijing Public Transport Group issued a statement today stating that in response to the “Beijing Public Transport App” advertisement problem spread on the Internet, Beijing Public Transport Group found relevant information on the Internet, immediately launched an investigation, and reported to “Beijing Public Transport App”. App” operator Tus-Bus (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. sent a letter requesting it to rectify quickly. At present, Tus-Bus has taken down the pop-up advertisements.

Beijing Public Transport Group stated that it will continue to supervise Tus-Bus to handle relevant follow-up work, and apologize for the bad experience brought to users. If users encounter other problems while using the “Beijing Public Transport App”, they can call the service hotline at any time 4000009966 to reflect.

Earlier, some netizens released a video demonstration,Claiming to use the Beijing Public Transport App to encounter fraudulent advertisements, if you don’t pay attention, you will be deducted 29.8 yuan

IT Home found that the developer of the Beijing Public Transport App in the Apple App Store is from TusTransit (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.


See also  Major EU countries do not recognize Chinese vaccines, the CCP threatens to retaliate | The latest French entry regulations | Digital vaccine certificate | China's new crown vaccine

You may also like

Cathie Wood thinks Nvidia is overrated Da Benzinga...

Researches how to improve blood and plasma donation....

Sayco and Asobares agree benefits for the payment...

Lvmh Métiers D’Art formalizes the acquisition of the...

South American presidents meet in Brazil for first...

Kidnapped rancher in Paz de Ariporo, subjects took...

Domestic “big aircraft” uses self-developed inspection robots-Technology News-Market...

Ducati renews with Pirro, still test rider until...

China says it is “unrealistic” to expect it...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 2,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy