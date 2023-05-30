The operator of “Beijing Public Transport App” has offline pop-up advertisements|Bus|Beijing|Operators_Sina Technology_Sina.com





IT House News on May 30th, the official Weibo of Beijing Public Transport Group issued a statement today stating that in response to the “Beijing Public Transport App” advertisement problem spread on the Internet, Beijing Public Transport Group found relevant information on the Internet, immediately launched an investigation, and reported to “Beijing Public Transport App”. App” operator Tus-Bus (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. sent a letter requesting it to rectify quickly. At present, Tus-Bus has taken down the pop-up advertisements.

Beijing Public Transport Group stated that it will continue to supervise Tus-Bus to handle relevant follow-up work, and apologize for the bad experience brought to users. If users encounter other problems while using the “Beijing Public Transport App”, they can call the service hotline at any time 4000009966 to reflect.

Earlier, some netizens released a video demonstration,Claiming to use the Beijing Public Transport App to encounter fraudulent advertisements, if you don’t pay attention, you will be deducted 29.8 yuan。

IT Home found that the developer of the Beijing Public Transport App in the Apple App Store is from TusTransit (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.



