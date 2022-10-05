05 October 2022 2:13 pm

Over the past century, hundreds of thousands of US soldiers have died in wars fought abroad. So many that even in Italy the image of her mother has become familiar opening the door to her house and a uniformed general is in front of her informing her of the death of her son in battle. For fifty years, that is, since the end of the Vietnam war, the number of American soldiers who died in the war has decreased a lot. Even in particularly expensive and unsuccessful conflicts, the country has lost a relatively low number of soldiers: 4,400 in Iraq (2003-2011) and 1,800 in Afghanistan (2001-2021), few compared to 53,000 in Vietnam and 33,000 in the Korean War. . However, the US military continues to die: more than two thousand in 2020 and 2021, a high number considering that the American forces deployed around the world are not directly involved in the fighting. The peculiarity of these deaths, explains a long Rolling Stone article, is that they almost all occurred in the United States, in the bases where soldiers train before being deployed abroad. Increasingly, the cause of death is an overdose of opioids, especially fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fifty times more potent than heroin. The article focuses on Fort Bragg, one of the most important US military bases, in North Carolina. “In 2020 and 2021 109 soldiers lost their lives at the base. Opioid overdoses were at least 21 (although it is difficult to establish a precise number due to the opacity of the leaders of the armed forces), so they are the second leading cause of death after suicide. See also West condemns Minsk, 'no use of human beings'

Neither the military nor the United States in general can ignore the consequences of the spread of fentanyl

Base soldiers have always resorted to a variety of substances to endure physically and emotionally demanding work and training. Faced with this situation, the leaders of the army have often turned a blind eye and handled individual cases silently. But fentanyl is changing this calculation. According to Rolling Stone, in 2021 at least 232 Fort Bragg soldiers were charged under the Code of Military Justice of possessing, using or trafficking drugs or drugs. A soldier was accused of working as a drug dealer and selling oxycodone from the car he received from the army. Neither the military nor the United States in general can now ignore the consequences of the spread of fentanyl. “This substance is a leading cause of death among US adults under the age of 45. Produced at low cost, it is extremely addictive and has contaminated the entire range of illicit narcotics consumed in the United States. Those who think they are taking cocaine, xanax, hydrocodone or some other relatively lighter substance often end up taking fentanyl unknowingly ”. That’s what probably happened to Joshua Diamond and Matthew Disney, two soldiers found dead in their room in June 2021. “He certainly didn’t know it was fentanyl,” said a friend of Diamond, “Based on messages they have found on his phone, he thought he had bought some Percocet ”.

According to Seth Harp, the author of the article, the Fort Bragg affair is the most striking symbol of the definitive defeat of the United States in its interminable war on drugs. It is from that base, the heart of the United States special operations complex, that the missions against drug trafficking depart for the most remote corners of the planet: the "green caps" train the security forces in countries such as Colombia, El Salvador and Honduras ; Delta Force allegedly participated in the operations that led to the killing of Pablo Escobar and the capture of Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán. "And yet, along Bragg Boulevard to the Bonnie Doone neighborhood of Fayetteville, between warehouses, mobile home dealers and tattoo parlors, there are motels full of cockroaches, destitute veterans camped under bridges and exhausted junkies," says Harp, who then adds. : "As the old saying goes: the war on drugs is over, drugs have won".