The opponent of Ukraine U21 in the 1/4 finals of Euro-2023 was the team of France

The youth national team of Ukraine, which thanks to victories in the group over Croatia (2:0) and Romania (1:0), as well as a draw with Spain (2:2), made its way to the playoffs of the European Championship for the first time in 17 years, got to know their opponent in ¼ of the finals of Euro-2023 (by the way, starting from this stage of the tournament, the VAR system will be used in the matches).

On Sunday, July 2, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, at 10:00 p.m., Ruslan Rotan’s wards will challenge for a ticket to the semi-finals in a confrontation with the winner of Quartet D, the French team, which beat all its opponents in the group stage (Italy — 2:1, Norway — 1: 0 and Switzerland — 4:1).

By the way, the “yellow-blue” and “tricolor” played in the same qualifying group for Euro-2023, and then the French defeated Ukraine on their field (5:0), and drew (3:3) away.

Other quarter-final pairs of Euro-2023 formed:

Georgia – Israel (July 1, 19:00, Tbilisi)

Spain — Switzerland (July 1, 22:00, Bucharest)

England — Portugal (July 2, 19:00, Kutaisi)

By the way, the teams of Italy and Germany, as well as the national teams of Croatia, Romania, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Norway, sensationally stopped competing at the Euro.

We will remind that the three best teams of Euro-2023, in addition to France and England, win tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the father of a former football player of the youth national team of Ukraine died in the war with Russia.

Photo uaf.ua

