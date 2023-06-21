“The opposition criticizes the Territorial Control Plan, which has allowed us to have 390 days without homicides”

The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, spoke out against the constant criticism of the opposition to the Territorial Control Plan, which has allowed 390 days without homicides during the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

«13 years ago, gang members set fire to a minibus with passengers inside. 17 people died, 15 were injured, hundreds of families with psychological trauma. That is why it bothers me when opposition deputies criticize the Territorial Control Plan, which has allowed us to have 390 days without accumulated homicides during the administration of President Bukele,” said the parliamentarian.

In the governments of ARENA and the FMLN, El Salvador was one of the most violent and insecure countries in the world, because the former leaders of the traditional parties never worked to protect Salvadorans.

13 years ago, gang members set fire to a minibus with passengers inside. 17 people died, 15 were injured, hundreds of families with psychological trauma. That is why it bothers me when opposition representatives criticize the Territorial Control Plan, which has allowed us… — Alexia Rivas🇸🇻 (@AlexiaRivasG1) June 21, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

