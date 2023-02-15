From the José Esustasio Rivera Convention Center, some sectors mobilized against the policies of the Petro Government.

Little by little, around 9:00 am today, people and sectors that responded to the national opposition call to protest against the reforms of President Gustavo Petro arrived at the José Eustasio Rivera Convention Center.

Yesterday supporters of the government marched and today the opposition came out in smaller numbers. The tour was made through Carrera 5 until reaching the Plaza de Banderas of the Huila Governor’s Office, where they gather to express their rejection of government policies, including health reform.

Harangues, banners and songs, are part of this day of demonstration that in the capital of Huilense takes place in complete normality.