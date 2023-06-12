The opposition rejects “the government’s thunderous promises” and criticizes “watching university corruption”

Opposition groups have severely criticized the government for its handling of reforming the higher education system, expressing their dissatisfaction with the promises made by the Prime Minister, today, Monday, during the session of oral questions related to public policy in the House of Representatives.

The Socialist Team – Federal Opposition considered that the government had failed to activate the measures it committed to in its program with the aim of enhancing the attractiveness of higher education, pointing to “abandoning the Bacheler system, which indicates moodiness and improvisation in dealing with public education.”

Despite the opposition team’s reference to “the qualitative shift that public education experienced during the era of the harmonious rotation government, the reality of the sector is known for a number of major imbalances that constitute an obstacle to its advancement, whether at the level of strengthening infrastructure and physical and digital equipment, or at the level of administrative and pedagogical management.” “.

In response to the data provided by the Prime Minister regarding the achievements that have been made in the higher education sector, the Socialist Team hoped that “the measures presented by the Prime Minister will be successes without the type of speeches that you have returned to us, which classifies strong thunderous speeches with little rain,” as stated by the deputy. Parliamentarian Malika Al-Zakhnini.

The socialist team expanded a number of imbalances that higher education suffers from, including social disparities, as only 17 percent of the age group between 18 and 24 years reaches university education, which means that eight million Moroccans are deprived of university studies.

The same team also referred to the unfair distribution of higher education institutions in Morocco, where one party has three universities, while a university covers five regions.

The Justice and Development Group considered that “the rosy promises to enhance the attractiveness of higher education institutions and improve its quality made by the government in its program have turned into illusions and mirages,” accusing the government of “ignoring Law Framework No. “.

The Justice and Development Group not only criticized the government’s handling of reforming the higher education system, but also accused it of “watching corruption in the Moroccan university.”

The movement team criticized the current government’s handling of higher education reform, considering that the new university reform is “politicized and totally incomprehensible,” referring to King Mohammed VI’s call not to involve the educational sector in the political framework and to keep it away from political bidding.

The movement team rejected what it called the “empty spiral” that characterizes the reform of higher education, “through reform reform, and a diagnosis diagnosis,” wondering about “the justification for organizing regional debates in the presence of a strategic vision and the framework law, and a stream of studies, reports and recommendations, and we have on the shelves what It makes us move forward in reform.”

Despite its criticism of the “miserable situation” in which the Moroccan university is living, the movement team called for “not to underestimate the Moroccan university, which has done well, and made Morocco a destination for the search for frameworks.”

The head of the movement team criticized the Minister of Higher Education’s use of the term “cartoon” that describes the bachelor’s degree, saying: “This is a license diploma, and the cartoon that the minister likes does not come back every time,” noting that “the people who sit here do not have cartoons, but they do have them.” License certificate.

For its part, the Progress and Socialism Team criticized the current government’s failure to implement major achievements in reforming the higher education sector, and its failure to implement the commitments it promised in its government program, such as ranking Morocco among the best 60 countries in this field, renewing university infrastructure, and creating university campuses. And setting up a doctoral scholarship program, and accompanying students in the creation of contracting.

The same team noted that “reforming the higher education system is not easy, but there should be indications that there is a reform,” stressing that the status of higher education “is a product of the general situation of education in Morocco, which mixes important gains with manifestations of imbalances,” considering that reform This sector is “trans-government”.

On the other hand, the Progress and Socialism Team demanded that higher education institutions in the private sector be subject to strict government supervision, and that the certificates granted by these institutions enjoy scientific credibility and administrative strength equal to the certificates granted by public institutions.