One of the most remembered films of the last decades has been “The Rose Seller” a film that was made in order to publicize the story of Lady, a little girl who sold roses to survive in a world of drugs and violence. The person who played the protagonist, does not go through her best moments.

After a life of many upheavals, where fame knocked on her door after the movie, Lady has not been able to fit in after being in jail for several years, after the crimes she committed, after recording the movie. This has caused a very difficult situation in her life and that she has had repercussions to this day.

On his Instagram account, Lady, the seller of rosespublished an image along with a quite emotional text about the way in which he handles the depression that everything that happened in his life has caused him, especially when he should have been in jail. In some asides he mentions that he is experiencing a difficult situation and that the last few days have not been easy.

“Family, with this photo I just want to express, that I am not well, that I am recovered, I never dare to talk about something so personal, because I do not even know how to express myself or express it, I do not know if it is from my childhood or from jail or Maybe everything was worse since then, but every day I live a very big war with the depression”Lady wrote on her Instagram, with a photo from her time as the little girl in the movie.

Not only did he talk about depression, Lady provided details of what his life has been like in recent days: “Sometimes it’s because of something that just happened, but I always come to the conclusion that it’s because of this inside here and that I feel like I’m dying and that crying drowns me, family it’s so difficult to express what I feel to you It’s like a strange loneliness of those that make you feel very bad, it’s an agonizing pain that you don’t know how to handle even though I’m very strong, I know life taught me that I can be, but it’s sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo complex it to be.”

