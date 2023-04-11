Now in Holy Week, I had the happiness of visiting Buena Vista, a corregimiento of Achí Bolívar, over there in the south of this wonderful department.

It is irrigated by the murky waters of the Cauca River that slowly descends to meet the Magdalena River, before reaching Magangué.

These lands saw my mother born and with her, I had the fortune from a very young age, to enjoy the delights that nature usually offers: river, fruits, flora and fauna of many kinds; that allowed my heart to be anchored in this beautiful town.

José Joaquín Vergara and María de los Reyes Reyes are the stem of a family, Vergara Reyes, who have written a beautiful story around ‘Moscú’, a piece of land from which sustenance and family finances were provided.

There in ‘Moscow’, the little farm, there was space for grazing, a few cattle and the raising of pigs, chickens, ducks, turkey; there was mango, sideburn, melon, cocoa, mafufo, banana, criollo banana. Cheese, rice, cassava and whey could not be missing for daily sustenance.

Today that I return to visit the family; Ospi, my uncle, and his children, Lacides, Delia and Luzma Vergara Miranda, her husband Huber and my nieces and goddaughter, make life so pleasant and pleasant that one really forgets the problems that in this town as in any other another from Colombia suffers from bad administrations.

Work is being carried out at half speed on works to adapt roads that are more than a hundred years overdue, people grow old waiting for improvement.

Until a few years ago, this town, Buena Vista, had no electricity, no drinking water and, of course, basic sanitation was unknown or implemented.

And they live as in the past, under the paramilitary regime, which subjugates the people by their own laws and justice, if that can be called justice.

For example, in Achí, the municipal seat, suffered the ravages of this scourge, because those unscrupulous hands, to pressure, left the entire population without gas during Holy Week. This was unbelievable, but the social networks and the media that are used in favor of these ‘gentlemen’ openly said that the people were without gas to force them to pay ‘the quotas’ to which they submit everyone.

How curious and how sad these practices of submission to the state by these illegal armed groups.

We saw in these riverside towns, the dynamics of the informal economy affecting all sectors, we saw the peasant population, exhausted, watching their years go by inexorably, getting older every day and their hopes, splashing in the water, submerged in a whirlpool of misfortunes from which he cannot get out.

We enjoy Holy Week as a family, the joy of returning, of seeing that sparkle of joy in the eyes of those who wait patiently for redemption to arrive; but we were able to observe the ordeal, which, like Jesus, the people of the town have suffered for many years.

The peasant, the farmer, the incipient panelero, the one with the chalupa, the one who milks two little cows and from there gets to support his family, there is sadness and hopelessness; follow the calvary

Hopefully the promises in this political year are well analyzed, be very careful, poor people.

Let’s finally choose something good and reject all violent acts. We want to live in peace. That’s all.

By Eduardo Santos Ortega Vergara