President Gustavo Petro has affirmed that the order for the non-intervention of the Army in the recent events in San Vicente del Caugán, Caquetá, where a protest took place that ended in the tragic death of a policeman and a peasant, was given by him. himself in his role as commander of the Military Forces.

The president explained that a military intervention in a demonstration of 7,000 peasants could only lead to a massacre and that this is only seen in dictatorships, not in a democracy. Petro also highlighted that the coup initially took place against the Emerald company, where both the peasants and Deputy Monroy lost their lives. Only after the arrival of the government was the release of all the retained personnel and peaceful negotiations achieved.

Finally, the president pointed out that the situation of indignation of the peasantry that gathered there from Guaviare, Macarena, Putumayo and Caquetá, is due to the fact that they feel that agreements signed by the Duque government in Altamira were not fulfilled and due to the non-compliance of sanctions imposed on the company.

President Petro’s statement has generated mixed reactions, as some sectors consider that it was the right decision, while others believe that the lack of action on the part of the Government allowed the situation to get out of control and the tragic deaths to take place.

