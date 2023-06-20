Home » “The Ordinance project that creates Belén de Bajirá is legal, but I leave its sanction without effect”: Court
“The Ordinance project that creates Belén de Bajirá is legal, but I leave its sanction without effect”: Court

In judgment 090 of June 16, 2923, the Administrative Court of Chocó declared the legality of the Ordinance project that created the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality, but left its sanction without effect until the referendum provided for in article 15, second paragraph of the paragraph 1 of Law 617 of 2000.

This subsection orders: “When the popular consultation has not preceded the Ordinance approving the creation of a new municipality, once it is issued it will be submitted to a referendum in which the citizens of the respective territory participate. The referendum must be held within a maximum period of (6) six months, counted from the date of enactment of the Ordinance. If the ordinance project is denied, it will be archived and a new initiative in the same sense can only be presented three (3) years later”.

In this sentence, the Court recognizes the legal capacity of Dr. Julio César Ortiz Gutiérrez as representative of the Department of Chocó.

In short, the Administrative Court declared legal the Ordinance project that created the Nuevo Belén de Bajirá municipality, but ordered a referendum in which the citizens of the respective territory participate.

