The Organic Law of Domain Forfeiture

The application of the recent Asset Forfeiture Law requires an independent and reliable Judiciary, due to its political independence and probity. This instrument was born under the express modality: it was sanctioned by the National Assembly on April 27 and the following day, on April 28, the constitutionality of its organic nature was ruled. And that same day it was published in the official Gazette N° 6,745 (Extraordinary) What was the time for reflection and discussion with the different national sectors?

All this hasty journey is typical of the authoritarian government, without democratic controls and without the necessary consultation with universities, unions, academies and experts in the field. Improvisation is noticed from different sides, as will be seen in this article. And this contrasts with the appropriate way in which this legal instrument has been applied in Latin America. This is what Emilio Urbina and Rafael Simón Jiménez Tapia clearly explain in a timely and valuable book entitled The autonomous confiscation and extinction of domain in the fight against corruption (Venezuelan Legal Publishing House, Caracas, 2020).

The way in which the organic nature of the law was sentenced demonstrates, once again, that “precipitation is a bad adviser.” The Supreme Court of Justice does not calmly exercise its constitutional functions. The gaps in this sentence were demonstrated by Emilio Urbina himself in a work that circulated over the weekend on social networks entitled “Constitutional justice and extinction of domain in Latin America: A high lesson for its configuration in Venezuela , regarding ruling 315 of 04.28.2023 of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice”.

Judgment number 315 denatured the meaning of extinction of domain. This is obvious when the Constitutional Chamber affirms “that the normative instrument analyzed here also develops the severity of the penalties that must be imposed for the commission of economic crimes in accordance with the provisions of article 114 of the Constitution of the Republic Bolivarian of Venezuela” (my underlining). Domain extinction does not establish penalties, because it is a matter of property law and damages law. It is not a matter of criminal law, as the sentence in the copied paragraph has understood. With this declaration our constitutional justice, in its first decision on this delicate matter, emptied the spirit of domain extinction of content; now and the judges, taking into account the binding nature of the constitutional sentences, will feel encouraged to establish sentences.

Ruling number 315 of the Constitution Chamber also refers to the principle of transparency, as one of those that inspire the Asset Forfeiture Law. But this principle cannot be guaranteed by a politically subdued judiciary. This law, in the way it has been understood by those who approved it, means that it can be applied, sooner or later, to rescue assets in the hands of the Chavistas or their heirs. For this reason, Chavismo shot itself in the foot.

Latin American constitutional justice has shaped and refined the forfeiture of ownership, as has occurred in Colombia and Bolivia, for example. The Venezuelan, on the contrary, needed its first decision for the international notion of domain forfeiture. The law −which follows the model of the United Nations− is much better than the interpretation that has been made to define its organic nature.

Improvisation is the distinctive sign of the elaboration of the law that is discussed. The preparation of the judges and prosecutors of the domain extinction jurisdiction requires time. It could be two or three years. A good reference on this matter was the approval of the Labor Procedural Organic Law, whose application was preceded by a successful and serene period of training for judges and officials of the labor jurisdiction. As an example to the contrary, we can mention what happened with the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure. Its guarantee inspiration was set aside to privilege in practice an indirect adaptation of the repealed inquisitive system. It is the judge and not the legislator who ultimately decides the course of the legal texts.

In the case of the asset forfeiture jurisdiction, on the other hand, an appropriate preparation in civil law matters is required, which takes time. However, the approved law establishes a period of sixty days for this work (transitory provisions). What will the United Nations experts who monitor this revolutionary process of legislative production think about this?

The Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture is promulgated at a time when Venezuela occupies the last place in the levels of measurement of the Rule of Law, due to the lack of independence and credibility in justice. It is in this context that this matter should be discussed internationally. Provisional judges −without stability in a system in which the judiciary is controlled politically− are a breeding ground for persecution. The lack of contests and political interference in the judiciary are the real threat in the application of the law. And this other aspect must also be pondered by the United Nations experts.

Nothing will be achieved in terms of asset forfeiture if a prior judicial policy is not developed aimed at guaranteeing the independence and suitability of judges. This policy must contemplate, in addition to depoliticization, other fundamental objectives: improvements in the salary and social security conditions of judges and other judicial officials, the construction of the physical infrastructure necessary for the new times, the provision of servers and computers to all courts in the country, the development of artificial intelligence systems that serve as support in specific aspects of judicial work. These are, among others, the necessary and prior reforms for a domain forfeiture law to make sense. Otherwise, it is destined to fail.

Let this be the opportunity to raise internationally the need to reform our Judiciary. Otherwise, the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture will be a propitious factor for political manipulation.

