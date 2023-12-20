Home » The Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China allocated 100 million yuan from party fees managed by the central government to support earthquake relief in Gansu and Qinghai provinces – Xinhuanet
The Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China allocated 100 million yuan from party fees managed by the central government to support earthquake relief in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

The Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has approved 100 million yuan for earthquake relief in Gansu and Qinghai provinces. The funds, which came from party fees managed by the central government, are intended to support the ongoing relief efforts and post-disaster reconstruction work in the affected areas.

According to the Organization Department, the allocation of funds is to reflect the care and support of the Party Central Committee, particularly under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, for grassroots party organizations, party members, and the masses in disaster-stricken areas. The department emphasized that the funds should be allocated to the grassroots in the disaster area in a timely manner and should be used exclusively for the purpose of earthquake relief.

The Organization Department also outlined the requirements for grassroots party organizations and party members and cadres in the disaster-stricken areas. They are expected to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, make every effort to treat the wounded, properly resettle the affected people, and ensure the safety of life and property. Additionally, party members and cadres in the disaster-stricken areas are to go deep into the front line of earthquake relief and provide strong organizational support for relief efforts.

The allocated party fees are intended to express condolences to grassroots party members, cadres, and the masses fighting on the front lines of earthquake relief. It will also be used to provide subsidies for party members who have encountered difficulties due to the disaster and to repair grassroots party member education facilities damaged by the earthquake.

This financial support from the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is expected to provide much-needed assistance in the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

