The Organization of Islamic Cooperation discusses the repercussions of burning the Holy Qur’an in Sweden

Today, Sunday, in Jeddah, the work of the emergency, open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation begins, to discuss measures towards the repercussions of the incident of burning a copy of the Noble Qur’an that took place in Sweden on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation convenes this meeting at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Islamic Summit in its current session and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,

The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is scheduled to discuss measures towards these despicable acts to express a unified position against the process of desecration of the Noble Qur’an, and the organization warned of the seriousness of these acts that undermine mutual respect and harmony between peoples and contradict international efforts to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism.

The organization urged the governments of the countries concerned to take effective measures to prevent their recurrence, denouncing the recurrence of these despicable attacks and all attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the Holy Quran and other Islamic values, symbols and sanctities.

The organization reaffirms the obligation that all States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, to promote and encourage universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion, recalling the need to ensure that everyone exercises the right to freedom of expression. Expressing in a spirit of responsibility and in accordance with relevant international human rights laws and instruments, stressing the importance of promoting dialogue, understanding and cooperation between religions, cultures and civilizations for peace and harmony in the world.

On June 29, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation of an extremist’s burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in front of the Central Mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, after the Eid al-Adha prayers.

