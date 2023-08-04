The Organizational Department of the Municipal Party Committee Discusses and Implements the Spirit of the Third Plenary Meeting

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee recently held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of the third plenary (expanded) meeting of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee. Yan Hairong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Organization, presided over the meeting and made arrangements for the study and implementation of the plenary session.

The third plenary session of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee was an important meeting held at a significant moment. It coincided with the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy” and the 40th anniversary of Jiaxing’s withdrawal of land and construction of the city. The plenary session focused on the proposition of deepening and solidifying the “88th Strategy” and made comprehensive deployments on the advancement of common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the city’s organizational system should deeply study and understand the spirit of the Municipal Party Committee Plenary Session. There needs to be a rapid upsurge of learning and publicity, with unified thoughts and actions towards the tasks determined by the plenary session. The meeting called for special studies and concentrated seminars to enhance the political consciousness and ideological consciousness of promoting the “88th Strategy” in a deep and solid manner.

The organizational system should effectively serve the overall situation of the center, especially focusing on key tasks such as the construction of a smart, innovative, and strong city, and the modernization of urban social governance. Specific measures for service guarantees should be sorted out and expanded, and cadres and teams need to be selected accurately in order to build effective teams and gather talents. The organizational strength and advantages should be transformed into development momentum and advantages.

To ensure the implementation of responsibilities according to the benchmarking table, the major tasks from the Municipal Party Committee Plenary Session involving the organization department should be detailed and decomposed. Work responsibilities and time nodes should be clarified, and the drying competition mechanism should be used to regularly measure progress and implement results. Overall, the organizational work needs to promote high-quality development and contribute to the overall situation of the province and the city.

The study and implementation of the spirit of the third plenary (expanded) meeting of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee will guide Jiaxing in its efforts to deepen the “88th Strategy” and promote common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization. It will also provide clear direction and build consensus for the city’s development. The Organization Department is committed to effectively serving the city’s priorities and achieving high-quality development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

