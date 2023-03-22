11
Is it the aftermath of the Corona years or is it just the fact that a sporting event format has become obsolete? The Linz Triathlon, which has been a fixture in the sporting calendar for 20 years, will not take place this year on June 10th at Lake Pleschingersee. The TriRun Linz team as organizers sees the time for a fundamental new beginning.
