Home News The organizer pulls the ripcord and cancels the Linz triathlon for this year
News

The organizer pulls the ripcord and cancels the Linz triathlon for this year

by admin
The organizer pulls the ripcord and cancels the Linz triathlon for this year

Is it the aftermath of the Corona years or is it just the fact that a sporting event format has become obsolete? The Linz Triathlon, which has been a fixture in the sporting calendar for 20 years, will not take place this year on June 10th at Lake Pleschingersee. The TriRun Linz team as organizers sees the time for a fundamental new beginning.

See also  Towards the vote, Bettini to Letta: "Conte made a mistake, but keep the dialogue open". And Berlusconi tries to reassure us: we on the side of the West

You may also like

From tomorrow, it is forbidden to go on...

Reconciliation and Peace Model seeks truth and justice...

Investigations into corruption in Venezuela reach the highest...

Foreign drug traffickers are sentenced to 12 years...

Gustavo Petro’s request to the new ICBF Director

Sleep report: People in Shandong go to bed...

The most important news of March 22nd

Deputies approve opinion to allow the DOM to...

The superior dangers due to lack of environmental...

EUR/USD – New historical high Page 1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy