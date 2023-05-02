Home » The organizers of the Festivalon speak: “We recognize that there were failures”
News

The organizers of the Festivalon speak: “We recognize that there were failures”

by admin
The organizers of the Festivalon speak: “We recognize that there were failures”

After the innumerable complaints and discontents for the alleged misleading advertising, insecurity and poor organization of the concert called Festivalon, one of the organizers decided to speak out about it.

In the event, which was held at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, there were robberies, disorders, tear gas and even armed people entered. Given this, Visajes Productions stated that “deeply regrets the events that occurred on April 29”.

They also added that they sympathized with those affected. “We recognize that there were some failures within the organization of the event, which will be taken into account for the next events that are organized under the responsibility and the Visajes Productions seal. Emphasizing that the justification in the face of bad times is not part of our language and business seriousness, which has allowed us to consolidate ourselves and leave successful events throughout the country as a result.”.

In the statement issued to public opinion, they concluded by apologizing to the attendees and thanking those who, through their good behavior, made the atmosphere ‘bearable’.
We will return to continue delivering quality events, and to continue providing the best to our people”.

See also  Follow Footsteps Report ④丨Shandong plays the strongest voice of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement-Domestic News-Jellyfish Net

You may also like

Innovative approaches to urban development from an interdisciplinary...

Talks and Tests – Mashriq TV

Petro proposes territorial and progressive ceasefire to advance...

PACCAR and Toyota Expand Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck...

A month after the fire in Ciudad Juárez,...

Special Registrar of Arauca denounced an Araucanian deputy...

G77+China calls for end of sanctions and new...

How are pensioners and retirees with a new...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, May 4,...

BVV to the misfortune with punt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy