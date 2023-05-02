The organizers of the Festivalon speak: “We recognize that there were failures”

After the innumerable complaints and discontents for the alleged misleading advertising, insecurity and poor organization of the concert called Festivalon, one of the organizers decided to speak out about it.

In the event, which was held at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, there were robberies, disorders, tear gas and even armed people entered. Given this, Visajes Productions stated that “deeply regrets the events that occurred on April 29”.

They also added that they sympathized with those affected. “We recognize that there were some failures within the organization of the event, which will be taken into account for the next events that are organized under the responsibility and the Visajes Productions seal. Emphasizing that the justification in the face of bad times is not part of our language and business seriousness, which has allowed us to consolidate ourselves and leave successful events throughout the country as a result.”.

In the statement issued to public opinion, they concluded by apologizing to the attendees and thanking those who, through their good behavior, made the atmosphere ‘bearable’.

“We will return to continue delivering quality events, and to continue providing the best to our people”.