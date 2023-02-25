Faced with such an eccentric celebration, followers have commented: “My dream is to work with Andrea”, where do you send your resume to work with Andrea? or “I love the equality with which she treats the girls who help her at home.”

The host of The Download, Jessica Cediel He shared good news with his thousands of Instagram followers and fans. The woman from Bogotá decided to open a Tik Tok account, something that surprised many Internet users because until now the model had not explored this type of platform.

“Is Dream Girl officially joins Tik Tok, finally! After so many of you had asked me to. I wait for you there in my only official account. Kisses, I love you, ”Cediel wrote in the description of the first video that she also shared on Instagram, an account where she has more than 9.8 million followers.

Many people immediately reacted to the news that the music reality show host decided to come up with a sensual dance in a bathing suit.

“Jessica, simply beautiful, more and more beautiful every day, spectacular, I admire you a lot. God bless you and give you good health.” “Now I understand why the sun is yellow”, “How beautiful that color looks on you Jessica”were some of the compliments for the 40-year-old from Bogota.

However, not all of them were positive messages, as other Internet users decided to criticize her for her dance style and her choice of costumes to pose on social networks, where they asked her to start creating other types of content:

“How boring, doesn’t it have anything more original”, “Why nowadays do they have to show their bodies to be able to be in the networks? Value yourself”, “It almost never goes out and when it does it’s always the same”others commented.

The truth is that for now Jessica Cediel’s account on Tik Tok already has more than 265K and at least 1.7 likes and a large number of videos, because although the presenter spoke of this account as a novelty, the truth is who has been on Tik Tok for a few months where he has shared dances and trends.

How does Jessica Cediel appear on Tik Tok?

The model and presenter who will soon debut in music appears on this social network with the user: @jessicacedielnetofficial and in the name as Jessica Cediel Nett