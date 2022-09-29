Home News The ostomy clinic opens in Auronzo
The ostomy clinic opens in Auronzo

Ulss 1 Dolomiti has launched a new service at the Auronzo hospital: the outpatient clinic for ostomates, aimed at people with intestinal or urinary ostomy.

The clinic is managed by specialized nurses who aim to provide patients with all-round assistance. In fact, people with an ostomy can develop important skin lesions over time during oncological treatments and beyond, which require advanced nursing care on an outpatient basis. The stoma is the external derivation with opening on the abdomen of the intestine for trauma, perforations of the viscera or tumors of the colorectal or urinary tract in the case of removal of the bladder for the same reasons.

Currently there are over 250 patients with ostomy followed in Ulss Dolomiti: in addition to the clinics in Belluno, Agordo, Pieve di Cadore and Feltre, the Auronzo clinic is now added.

The new clinic is open on the second floor of the hospital once a month. In case of necessity given by the patient’s needs and management problems, monthly extra outpatient nursing consultancy will be activated to ensure a high quality of life for the person with ostomy.

With the activation of this new nursing service also in Auronzo, now all Ulss Dolomiti hospitals are equipped with an outpatient clinic for people with ostomy. Should the need arise, the clinics are also available for tourists with stoma who arrive on vacation in our area.

“Through the enhancement of nursing skills, it is possible to activate new services, close to citizens, which help to better manage the daily life of conic diseases, allowing a tangible improvement in the quality of life of patients and a relief for their families, who in this way they can save time and travel »comments General Manager Maria Grazia Carraro.

