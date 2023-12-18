The other obsession of Manuel Rocha, the United States ambassador who spied for Cuba: the properties confiscated by the communist regime

Former US Diplomat Arrested in Miami Faces Accusations of Being Cuban Spy

Manuel Rocha, a former US ambassador to Bolivia, has been arrested in Miami and is facing accusations of being an undercover agent for the Cuban government. The 73-year-old diplomat, known for his strong anti-communist views and affiliation with the Republican Party, is facing a 15-count indictment that alleges a long-running infiltration of the United States government by a foreign agent.

Rocha’s alleged involvement in the Cuban government’s efforts to acquire rights to US properties confiscated after the revolution has raised doubts about his real motivations and the interests of the Cuban regime in these deals. Along with his partner, Timothy Ashby, a former deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for the Western Hemisphere, Rocha attempted to transfer these claims to a company based on the Isle of Man and negotiate with the Cuban government for investment opportunities.

Jason Poblete, a claims expert, suggested that Cuba may have been seeking alternative ways to eliminate legal threats associated with the claims to attract foreign investment, which Rocha and Ashby were attempting to facilitate.

Despite their efforts, the Office of Foreign Assets Control noted that transferring certified claims would require authorization, which they failed to obtain despite investing in lobbying. Nevertheless, Ashby argued that the plan strictly complied with regulations and could have led to an agreement with the Cuban government.

The investigation reveals that Rocha’s diplomatic career began with training at prestigious American universities, and he later held paid positions in the management of investment funds, legal advice, and the administration of a gold mine in the Dominican Republic. Despite his reputation as a conservative diplomat, colleagues and acquaintances have expressed surprise at the allegations, highlighting his financial success and ties to the Cuban intelligence services as unexpected.

Documents presented in the criminal case reveal that Rocha praised the Cuban revolution and bragged about his work for Cuban intelligence agencies in recorded conversations with an undercover FBI agent. Intelligence officials suggest that his ideological motivations likely facilitated his recruitment and cooperation with Cuban intelligence, sharing sensitive information that was likely passed to Russia.

Rocha’s diplomatic career ended after an incident during the Bolivian presidential elections in 2002, known as “El Rochazo,” which contributed to the strengthening of Evo Morales’ candidacy. His actions, seen at that time as a mistake, could now be reconsidered as a criminal act if his collaboration with Cuba during that period is confirmed.

Rocha and Ashby’s case has raised concerns about the US embargo on Cuba, as they attempted to facilitate investments that could weaken the trade restrictions. The case also highlights the complexity of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba and the potential influence of foreign governments on American officials. Rocha is due to appear before a federal judge in Miami in January to face the charges brought against him.

