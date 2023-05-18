The other services of the Troncal de Oriente in Cali

In addition to the road virtues that the Troncal de Oriente of the MIO Transport System will offer to cross Cali from north to south, this work will integrate other services for the community.

In that order, this improvement will have green areas and spaces for recreation and sports. Its execution includes two sections that are about to be delivered.

“We are in the adaptation of the single bus lane and in the completion of all the station parks that have an advance of 95%.” We also worked on the furniture, the ticket offices, the electrical part and the interconnection of wagons”, explained Gloria Patricia Gutiérrez, director of infrastructure for MetroCali.

This section I goes from the north of the city in Menga to the Calipso station. It has an execution of 83%. Both sections are advancing in a final beautification phase.

“In section II, which runs from the Calipso terminal to the Simón Bolívar terminal and which is at 100% of its construction; we are in the details that the contractor must finalize to already deliver the work; That delivery is planned to end the third week of May 2023. We already have the technological installation left, and that it enters into operation, ”added the official Gutiérrez.

This second section has 4.2 km of exclusive bus-only lane, 7 station parks with their boarding modules and ticket office. It also has cycle routes with spaces for the benefit of the community.

The design concept of the Troncal de Oriente is one of open spaces and the system requires the acquisition of the entrance card for the boarding gates.

