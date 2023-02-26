Despite the fact that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, called at the summit of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries for a reform of global credit organizations such as the World Bank, the truth is that in the debates from Bangalore focused on the damaging effects of the covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

And this is the occasion that the outgoing president of the WB, David Malpass, took the opportunity to show the other face of the organization in the current moments of crisis.

Modi said debt relief for poor countries facing food and energy inflation should be relieved.

“Trust in the international financial institutions has eroded. This is partly because they have been too slow to reform,” Modi said in a video message. “We need to work collectively to strengthen the multilateral development banks to face global challenges like climate change and high debt levels,” he added.

The International Monetary Fund said before the summit that 15% of low-income countries are in payment difficulties and that up to 45% are at high risk of being in the same situation.

The statements join other voices calling on the World Bank to boost lending and expand its mandate beyond the fight against poverty.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in India that it is “crucial that they integrate work on global challenges into their core mission to sustain progress on these priorities.”

Transition

This pressure coincides with a period of transition in the institution after its president David Malpass announced this month that he would leave office a year before the end of his term.

The United States proposed as his successor the Indian-American Ajay Banga, former chief executive of Mastercard.

Undoubtedly, the report on the management of the organization in 2022 establishes what is happening.

That report notes that the World Bank Group is tackling these challenges with speed, clarity, breadth, and impact. “We have committed two consecutive rounds of funding, analytical work, advocacy, and policy advice to support people, preserve jobs, and restore growth: first we provided $150 billion in response to the covid-19 pandemic and now US$170 billion over a 15-month period to address the food crisis, as well as the war in Ukraine and its spillover effects. From the start of the pandemic to the end of fiscal year 2022, the World Bank Group provided more than US$14 billion to help more than 100 countries respond to the health impacts of covid 19 and vaccinate the population”, says the document.

In fiscal 2022, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) committed $33.1 billion, supporting, among other things, more than 45 middle-income countries. Of that amount, $300 million was earmarked to help Turkey increase private investment in geothermal energy.

donations

For its part, the International Development Association (IDA) committed US$37.7 billion to grant grants and loans on highly concessional terms to more than 70 countries, a figure that includes US$645 million aimed at improving the resilience of the food system and responding to the emergency in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Togo. I am pleased that in December 2021, AIF associates have agreed to bring forward the twentieth replenishment of the entity’s resources by one year (AIF 20).

Contributions they will provide over three years, reaching a record $23.5 billion, will serve as the foundation for $93 billion of total IDA financing in FY23-25, and will help the poorest countries to address their pressing priorities – such as jobs and economic transformation, human capital, learning and literacy reversals, gender, climate change, and fragility, conflict and violence (FCV )– and move forward to restore growth.

Despite adverse economic factors, in fiscal 2022 the International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided strong support to the private sector, with commitments totaling $32.8 billion (including funds mobilized), for which the US$31.5 billion invested in the 2021 financial year were taken as a base and with which the aim is to achieve the maximum possible impact.

Financing

At a time when banks are cutting trade finance, IFC is stepping up to keep import-export businesses running, despite the constraints they encounter. In fiscal 2022, IFC’s trade finance commitments reached $9.7 billion, the highest level in its history; nearly 75% of this amount was invested in IDA client countries and FCV-affected countries. One example is Burkina Faso’s Coris Bank, which received IFC financing to import rice from several countries.

On the other hand, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) issued guarantees totaling US$4.9 billion to help countries achieve their development goals. Thanks to these efforts, some 15 million people will be able to access electricity for the first time or receive better service, and US$1.9 billion in loans will be available, including to local businesses. In addition, MIGA continued to develop its work based on its strategic priorities: this year, 85% of its projects were in FCV-affected countries, IDA client countries, and climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

On the other hand, the report indicates that by 2030 up to two thirds of people living in extreme poverty worldwide will live in countries affected by fragility, conflict and violence (FCV).

Recent conflicts and increased fragility highlight how quickly the situation can worsen, displacing millions of people and jeopardizing development gains. In FY22, the Bank approved $16.3 billion in IDA-19 commitments for FCV-affected countries; Through IDA-20, approved in December 2021, more than US$30 million are allocated for these countries. Similarly, they are strengthening alliances with humanitarian organizations to help intervene quickly and effectively in difficult situations.

Crisis and more crisis

Fragility, conflict and violence are intensifying in much of the world, for example in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, the Sahel and Yemen. In Ukraine, the war has led to the loss of lives, homes and livelihoods, the departure of millions of refugees and the destruction of infrastructure. Reconstruction costs are already estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The World Bank notes that “through August 2022, we mobilized and helped transfer US$13 billion in emergency financing (of which more than US$9 billion has already been disbursed) to help Ukraine finance essential government services and mitigate the impacts human and economic. This includes a US$1.5 billion package from the World Bank, US$1 billion of which is IDA’s exceptional support to help pay the salaries of public employees and schools. The World Bank Group’s support also extends to countries receiving Ukrainian refugees.”

Outstanding

